Shahir Guindi appointed Chair of the Board of the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 30, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal held its annual meeting of members with almost 200 members, Major Partners and guests in attendance. The nominating committee appointed Shahir Guindi, National Co-chair at Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP and member of the firm's partnership board, as Chair of the Chamber's Board of Directors for 2019-2020. Mr. Guindi succeeds Mélanie Dunn, President and CEO of Cossette and Chair of the Board of Vision7 in Quebec. "I am honoured to head up the Board of Directors of the Chamber, an organization that strives to create a business environment conducive to growth by acting on decisive issues for our city's prosperity," said Shahir Guindi, new Chair of the Board of the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal. "As a member of the executive committee since 2018, I have had the privilege of taking an active part in the discussions and decisions of the Board of Directors. I would like to thank the nominating committee for their trust in awarding me this mandate."

He has over 25 years of experience. He is a leading M&A, private equity and corporate finance lawyer in the Canadian market. His private equity and venture capital experience includes advising funds on their domestic and cross-border portfolio investments and divestitures and on their fund formations. He acts for a number of the country's most successful technology and biotechnology companies. He is among the most recognized individuals in the fields in which he practices.

Mr. Guindi sits on the boards of directors of the Business Development Bank of Canada and of GFL Environmental Inc., in addition to sitting on the boards of several other companies. Mr. Guindi was also recipient of the Advocatus Emeritus distinction for 2017 awarded by the Québec Bar.

As Chair of the Board for 2019-2020, and then as Retiring Chair of the Board the following year, Mr. Guindi will play a strategic role with the Chamber's senior management and provide a constant presence at activities. During this period, he will also sit on the Chamber's executive committee.

The Chamber is pleased to announce that its 2019-2020 Board of Directors has achieved parity, with 14 women out of 24 members. The following people make up the Board of Directors for 2019-2020:

Chair of the Board

Shahir Guindi*

National Co-Chair

Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP

Vice-Chair

Richard Speer*

President

Attraction

Treasurer

Pierre Laporte, FCPA, FCA*

President, Deloitte Quebec

Vice-Chair, Deloitte Canada

Retiring Chair of the Board

Mélanie Dunn*

President and CEO

Cossette

Chairman

Vision7 in Quebec

President and CEO and Secretary of the Board

Michel Leblanc*

President and CEO

Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal

Isabelle Bettez

Co-founder, 8D Technologies Inc.

Ambassador, technopolys

Geneviève Biron

President and CEO

Biron Health Group

Ann Bouthillier

Corporate Director

Benoit Dubé

Executive Vice-President, Legal and Economic Affairs, and Corporate Secretary

CGI

Magda Fusaro

Rector

Université du Québec à Montréal

Claude Gagnon*

President, Operations

BMO Financial Group, Quebec

Martin Gagnon

Co-President and Co-Chief Executive Officer, National Bank Financial

Executive Vice-President – Wealth Management

Member of the Office of the President

National Bank

Cherif Habib

Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Dialogue Technologies

Vickie Joseph*

Co-founder, Groupe 3737 and Femmepreneur

Co-founder and President, V Kosmetik

Vincent Kou

Vice President, Corporate Development & Growth

Brivia Group

Alain Lavoie

President

Irosoft

Selena Lu

President

Junior Chamber of Commerce of Montreal (JCCM)

Partner

Lavery Avocats

Domenica Maciocia*

Senior Vice President, Client Services and Sales Operations,

Bell Business Markets

Bell Canada

Élise Proulx*

Vice President – Communications, Government Affairs and Indigenous Relations

Hydro-Québec

Paul Raymond

President and Chief Executive Officer

Alithya

John Stokes

Co-Managing Partner

Real Ventures

Macky Tall

Head of Liquid Markets

CDPQ

President and CEO

CDPQ Infra

Jonathan Tétrault

President and Chief Operating Officer

Cirque du Soleil

Anik Trudel

Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Lavery Avocats

* Member of the executive committee

Bios and photos of members of the Board of Directors are available on the Chamber's website.

About the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal (CCMM)

With a network of over 7,500 members, the CCMM is active on two fronts: being the voice of the Montréal business community and delivering specialized services to businesses and their representatives. With its finger on the pulse of current events, it acts on issues that are decisive for the prosperity of the city's businesses. With the support of the Acclr experts, the CCMM's goal is to accelerate the creation and growth of businesses of all sizes, at home and around the world.

