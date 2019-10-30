Shahir Guindi appointed Chair of the Board of the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal Français
Oct 30, 2019, 07:00 ET
MONTRÉAL, Oct. 30, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal held its annual meeting of members with almost 200 members, Major Partners and guests in attendance. The nominating committee appointed Shahir Guindi, National Co-chair at Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP and member of the firm's partnership board, as Chair of the Chamber's Board of Directors for 2019-2020. Mr. Guindi succeeds Mélanie Dunn, President and CEO of Cossette and Chair of the Board of Vision7 in Quebec. "I am honoured to head up the Board of Directors of the Chamber, an organization that strives to create a business environment conducive to growth by acting on decisive issues for our city's prosperity," said Shahir Guindi, new Chair of the Board of the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal. "As a member of the executive committee since 2018, I have had the privilege of taking an active part in the discussions and decisions of the Board of Directors. I would like to thank the nominating committee for their trust in awarding me this mandate."
He has over 25 years of experience. He is a leading M&A, private equity and corporate finance lawyer in the Canadian market. His private equity and venture capital experience includes advising funds on their domestic and cross-border portfolio investments and divestitures and on their fund formations. He acts for a number of the country's most successful technology and biotechnology companies. He is among the most recognized individuals in the fields in which he practices.
Mr. Guindi sits on the boards of directors of the Business Development Bank of Canada and of GFL Environmental Inc., in addition to sitting on the boards of several other companies. Mr. Guindi was also recipient of the Advocatus Emeritus distinction for 2017 awarded by the Québec Bar.
As Chair of the Board for 2019-2020, and then as Retiring Chair of the Board the following year, Mr. Guindi will play a strategic role with the Chamber's senior management and provide a constant presence at activities. During this period, he will also sit on the Chamber's executive committee.
The Chamber is pleased to announce that its 2019-2020 Board of Directors has achieved parity, with 14 women out of 24 members. The following people make up the Board of Directors for 2019-2020:
Chair of the Board
Shahir Guindi*
National Co-Chair
Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP
Vice-Chair
Richard Speer*
President
Attraction
Treasurer
Pierre Laporte, FCPA, FCA*
President, Deloitte Quebec
Vice-Chair, Deloitte Canada
Retiring Chair of the Board
Mélanie Dunn*
President and CEO
Cossette
Chairman
Vision7 in Quebec
President and CEO and Secretary of the Board
Michel Leblanc*
President and CEO
Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal
Isabelle Bettez
Co-founder, 8D Technologies Inc.
Ambassador, technopolys
Geneviève Biron
President and CEO
Biron Health Group
Ann Bouthillier
Corporate Director
Benoit Dubé
Executive Vice-President, Legal and Economic Affairs, and Corporate Secretary
CGI
Magda Fusaro
Rector
Université du Québec à Montréal
Claude Gagnon*
President, Operations
BMO Financial Group, Quebec
Martin Gagnon
Co-President and Co-Chief Executive Officer, National Bank Financial
Executive Vice-President – Wealth Management
Member of the Office of the President
National Bank
Cherif Habib
Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer
Dialogue Technologies
Vickie Joseph*
Co-founder, Groupe 3737 and Femmepreneur
Co-founder and President, V Kosmetik
Vincent Kou
Vice President, Corporate Development & Growth
Brivia Group
Alain Lavoie
President
Irosoft
Selena Lu
President
Junior Chamber of Commerce of Montreal (JCCM)
Partner
Lavery Avocats
Domenica Maciocia*
Senior Vice President, Client Services and Sales Operations,
Bell Business Markets
Bell Canada
Élise Proulx*
Vice President – Communications, Government Affairs and Indigenous Relations
Hydro-Québec
Paul Raymond
President and Chief Executive Officer
Alithya
John Stokes
Co-Managing Partner
Real Ventures
Macky Tall
Head of Liquid Markets
CDPQ
President and CEO
CDPQ Infra
Jonathan Tétrault
President and Chief Operating Officer
Cirque du Soleil
Anik Trudel
Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
Lavery Avocats
* Member of the executive committee
Bios and photos of members of the Board of Directors are available on the Chamber's website.
Members of the Chamber's Board of Directors use the services of DiliTrust for sharing confidential documents in carrying out their duties.
About the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal (CCMM)
With a network of over 7,500 members, the CCMM is active on two fronts: being the voice of the Montréal business community and delivering specialized services to businesses and their representatives. With its finger on the pulse of current events, it acts on issues that are decisive for the prosperity of the city's businesses. With the support of the Acclr experts, the CCMM's goal is to accelerate the creation and growth of businesses of all sizes, at home and around the world.
