What is happening?

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Patriot Battery Metals is proposing the Shaakichiuwaanaan Mining Project, a new open-pit and underground lithium mine located east of Radisson, Quebec. The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) invites the public and Indigenous Peoples to review the summary of the Initial Project Description and provide comments on the proposed project. This feedback will help IAAC prepare a summary of issues that will be given to the proponent.

How can I participate?

Comments should be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 89271). The summary of the Initial Project Description is also available on the Registry. Participants who wish to provide their input in a different format can contact IAAC by writing to [email protected].

Submit your comments online in either official language by 11:59 p.m. on March 16, 2025. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

Participant funding will be available to eligible participants during this comment period and details will be announced shortly on the Registry. IAAC will retroactively reimburse eligible participants for their participation in this first comment period.

Virtual Information Sessions

IAAC invites Indigenous Peoples and the public to attend an information session via Zoom to learn more about the project, the impact assessment process, and how to submit comments on the summary of the Initial Project Description.

February 26, 2025 , from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. EST (French)

, from (French) February 27, 2025 , from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. EST (English)

For information on how to attend a session, please visit the project home page on the Registry and click on "Information Sessions." If you have any questions, please contact IAAC using the project email above.

What is the proposed project?

Patriot Battery Metals is proposing the construction, operation, decommissioning and closure of a new hybrid open-pit and underground lithium mine located about 250 kilometres east of Radisson, Quebec. As proposed, the Shaakichiuwaanaan Mining Project would include an ore processing plant, a water treatment plant, a workers' camp, and a storage area for waste rock, tailings and ore. The mine would produce 49,500 tonnes of ore per day over a mine-life of about 24 years.

