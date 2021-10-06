Sezzle Continues Rapid Growth in Canada and Achieves Notable Cross-Border Milestone

Major milestone of 3,000 Canadian Merchants and over 10,000 Cross-Border merchants reached as Sezzle celebrates its two-year anniversary of active operations in Canada.

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 6, 2021 /CNW/ -- Sezzle Inc. (ASX: SZL) (Sezzle or Company) // - Sezzle , a leader in the Buy Now, Pay Later industry, today announces its continued rapid growth in the Canadian market as it marks the milestone of over three thousand Canadian merchants and over ten thousand cross-border merchants.

Recent additions to Sezzle's rapidly-growing roster of retailers include Bentley, Stokes , Hart, FortNine , Umbra , Fairweather, JD Sports, size? , and EMERGE Commerce . Now more than three thousand merchant retailers throughout Canada spanning a wide array of sectors and segments are offering Sezzle's interest-free; pay-in-four solution. This significant milestone exhibits the rapid adoption of Sezzle's payment solution, given its still-recent entrance into the Canadian market.

Refurbished electronics provider, Refurb.io sees the differentiators that make Sezzle so unique. "Not all Buy Now, Pay Later solutions are the same, and that was clear when we integrated with Sezzle. Their in-house marketing agency delivers on all fronts. Sezzle attracted more new customers to Refurb.io in 2 weeks than our prior solution in a whole year," commented Chithar Mani, E-Commerce Merchandising Specialist.

FortNine, Canada's leading online retailer of motorcycle, dirt bikes, ATV, snowmobile and other powersports, has already seen the return that Sezzle brings. "We're unlocking great customer value as order frequency increased by 48% and Average Order value increased by 29% for customers using Sezzle," said Shankar Sivanander, Director of Marketing at FortNine.

As a certified B-Corp, Sezzle strengthens initiatives that support its socially conscious young consumers––a commitment that purpose-driven Canadian retailers rally around. Sezzle differentiates itself by enabling users to budget responsibly and increase buying power. Sezzle U is offered as a way to provide resources for Sezzle users to learn more about how they can proactively and responsibly manage their money through interactive blogs and multimedia content.

"We love collaborating with our merchant partners to deliver incremental value in critical areas of their businesses like acquiring new customers, increasing AOV, driving conversion, and many more. It's all about working with our retailer partners to help them achieve their goals," said Patrick Chan, Sezzle Canada GM.

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a rapidly growing fintech company on a mission to financially empower the next generation. Sezzle's payment platform increases the purchasing power for millions of Active Consumers by offering interest-free installment plans at online stores and in-store locations.

This increase in purchasing power for consumers leads to increased sales and basket sizes for the more than 40,000 Active Merchants that offer Sezzle.

