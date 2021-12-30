Sezzle Canada Experiences Rapid Growth in 2021

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2021 /CNW/ --

Major milestones achieved by Sezzle's operations in Canada

Based on the month of November, Sezzle Canada UMS (Underlying Merchant Sales) surpassed an annualized run rate of CAD$255 million ( A$275 million 1 );

For November, Sezzle Canada exceeded 100,000 orders and CAD$21.4 million in UMS, up 127% and 122% YoY, respectively;

For the first 9 months of 2021, Canada's UMS grew 329% YoY; and,

Top 10% of Sezzle's Canadian shoppers are transacting 25 times per year on average.

Sezzle Inc. (ASX: SZL) (Sezzle or Company) // - Sezzle , a leading mission-driven Buy Now, Pay Later solution, is pleased to announce its continued rapid growth in the Canadian market as it marks important growth statistics across major metrics.

Since launching in April 2019 in Canada, Sezzle has partnered with over 3,000 Canadian merchants –– at which over 100,000 orders were placed using Sezzle in November alone. As holiday shopping commenced, Sezzle Canada saw important key metrics, Including an annualized UMS run rate of over CAD$255 million (A$275 million) based on November's UMS performance and UMS growth of 329% in the first 9 months of 2021 compared to 2020.

Recent additions to Sezzle's rapidly-growing roster of retailers include Blume , KOTN , Hillberg & Berk , and Edge Imaging . Over 3,000 merchant retailers throughout Canada, spanning a wide array of sectors, are offering Sezzle's interest-free, pay-in-four solution. This significant milestone exhibits the rapid adoption of Sezzle's payment solution, given its still-recent entrance into the Canadian market. As consumer loyalty continues to grow within Sezzle Canada and its retail partners, the top 10% of Canadian shoppers who use Sezzle average 25 purchases per year.

"We are so happy that we added Sezzle just before the Black Friday sale. Within 4 to 5 days of agreeing to the partnership, we were live! Installation was very easy. Sezzle included Healthy Planet in their marketing program, and we saw very good results. Thank you Sezzle!" commented Saif Shahed, Manager of eCommerce and Omni Channel for Healthy Planet.

"Everything we do at Sezzle involves working with our retail partners to help them achieve their goals. We love collaborating with them to deliver incremental value in critical areas of their business, like acquiring new customers, increasing average order value, and driving conversions," said Patrick Chan, Sezzle Canada GM. "Throughout the holiday season, Sezzle's interest-free solution becomes an integral budgeting tool for millions of shoppers."

Explore Sezzle's wide selection of Canadian merchants here.

About Sezzle Inc.



Sezzle is a rapidly growing fintech company on a mission to financially empower the next generation. Sezzle's payment platform increases the purchasing power for millions of consumers by offering interest-free installment plans at online stores and select in-store locations. Sezzle's transparent, inclusive, and seamless payment option allows consumers to take control over their spending, be more responsible, and gain access to financial freedom.

For more information visit sezzle.com.

1 Annualized is based on 12 times the month of November and CAD to AUD exchange rate of 1.079.

