Sezzle Canada Expands Program to Include Walmart, Indigo, HomeSense, Uber, and More.

Sezzle Canada adds an impressive roster of retailers to its Pay-in-4 service.

Qualified Sezzle Canada shoppers can now seamlessly purchase gift cards for Old Navy, Uber, Walmart, DoorDash, Indigo, DAVIDsTEA, WINNERS, GAP, Marshalls, and over thirty other brands.

The expansion of Sezzle Canada's affiliate program opens the door to tens of thousands of consumers to purchase merchandise at notable retailers, both in-store and online, even if those stores don't have a relationship with Sezzle.

The affiliate program has garnered millions in merchant sales following a successful launch.

TORONTO, April 7, 2022 /CNW/ -- Sezzle Inc. (ASX: SZL ) (Sezzle or Company) // - Sezzle , a leading Buy Now, Pay Later Solution, announces an expansion of its top rated mobile app, which allows qualified shoppers to purchase merchandise using Sezzle at an extensive list of popular retailers, even if those stores don't have a relationship with the Company.

The program unlocks access for Sezzle Canada's expanding consumer base to make interest-free purchases at their favorite brands. Previously, Sezzle Canada's BNPL consumers could only use the Sezzle payment option at the Company's retail sezzlepartners.

Sezzle Canada successfully rolled out its affiliate program earlier last year, and since then, has added an impressive roster of notable brands. Within the first year of its launch, the program has performed well through its expanding user base.

"In just two years, Sezzle has led the way for major adoption of Buy Now, Pay Later in the Canadian market," said Sezzle Canada GM, Patrick Chan . "Given our growing user base, we are thrilled to extend purchasing power to shoppers at an array of well-known retailers in which the Company is not in direct partnership. For those retailers, Sezzle is delivering new customers and incremental sales, so it's a win-win."

About Sezzle Inc.



Sezzle is a fintech company on a mission to financially empower the next generation. Sezzle's payment platform increases the purchasing power for millions of consumers by offering interest-free installment plans at online stores and in-store locations. When consumers apply, approval is instant, and their credit scores are not impacted, unless the consumer elects to opt-in to a credit building feature, called Sezzle Up. Sezzle now offers a full suite of payment options including pay in 4 and long-term options.

