Sezzle Announces Entry into Canadian Market with Disruptive Payment Solution

The payment innovator, which enables consumers to spread purchases over four installments with no interest, is kicking off its Canada launch with a partnership with Kappa Sportswear

TORONTO and MINNEAPOLIS, June 24, 2019 /CNW/ -- Sezzle, Inc., the highest consumer-rated installment payment solution, announced today that its platform is now available to Canadian shoppers at thousands of online stores, including Italian sportswear brand Kappa. In the United States, over 3,300 retailers have chosen Sezzle as their preferred installment payment solution.

Sezzle enables shoppers to divide purchases into interest-free installments that can be spread over six weeks, at no additional cost. This provides consumers – particularly millennials and Gen Zers who have no credit history or prefer avoiding high interest credit card debt – a smarter, more financially responsible way to pay for their purchases. Sezzle's "buy now, pay later" solution empowers consumers to meet their immediate purchasing needs without derailing their monthly budget or enduring burdensome credit checks.

"We see this as a turning point for Canadian shoppers as they now have access to a new way to pay that is completely transparent and fully aligned with their financial interests," said Sezzle CEO and co-founder, Charlie Youakim. "As we continue to support consumer financial responsibility, we are thrilled to be kicking off our launch in Canada with a strong retail partner like Kappa, given their history and strong brand reputation in the region."

Sezzle's checkout experience is highly optimized, with an elegant, secure shopper experience that makes it the highest rated "buy now, pay later" solution on the market.

"We wanted to make the shopping experience as easy and convenient as possible for our customers. Sezzle provides this flexibility in the buying process which is key," said Puneet Girdhar, CEO of Kappa Canada. "Our goal has always been to offer our shoppers an innovative, quality product and experience, and this partnership will help us ensure we'll continue to execute."

The fast-growing emerging payment solution in the U.S., Sezzle accounts for over 10% of sales for most of its retail partners and increases basket sizes by up to 50%. The orders come at no risk to the retailer, and their funds are immediately paid and guaranteed.

