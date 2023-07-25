TORONTO, July 25, 2023 /CNW/ - The Sex Information & Education Council of Canada (SIECCAN) is pleased to announce the release of a sexual health promotion with Autistic youth toolkit.

According to a SIECCAN survey, less than half (48%) of Autistic youth reported that their sexual health education met their needs.

Promoting sexual health with Autistic youth requires both addressing stigma and ableism, as well as providing Autistic youth with inclusive, accessible, and relevant sexual health information and services.

SIECCAN has developed a toolkit of resources to improve sexual health promotion with Autistic youth. We conducted an extensive consultation with service providers, as well as focus groups and interviews with Autistic youth. Based on these findings, we worked with an expert working group of people with diverse lived experiences and professional expertise to develop the sexual health promotion with Autistic youth toolkit.

The toolkit includes the following resources:

Canadian Guidelines for Sexual Health Promotion with Autistic Youth : provides core principles and guidelines for promoting sexual health with Autistic youth that policy and program decision-makers should consider and implement (an easy read version is also available)

provides for promoting sexual health with Autistic youth that policy and program decision-makers should consider and implement (an easy read version is also available) Sexual Health Promotion: A Service Provider Guide for Working with Autistic Youth : provides practical strategies for the delivery of neurodiversity-affirming and accessible sexual health education and services that service providers can implement in their practice to better support the sexual health of Autistic youth.

provides for the delivery of neurodiversity-affirming and accessible sexual health education and services that service providers can implement in their practice to better support the sexual health of Autistic youth. Information sheets for Autistic youth: provides information and tips for Autistic youth about different sexual health topics. The Online Dating and Communication in Relationships information sheets are now available. Another 9 information sheets will be launched later this year – stay tuned!

See https://www.sieccan.org/ady for all resources

"This toolkit provides policy/program decision makers and service providers with strategies, recommendations, and tools to deliver sexual health education and services that are neurodiversity-affirming, trauma-informed, accessible, and inclusive of the needs and experiences of Autistic youth. Improving services providers' capacity to support the sexual health of Autistic youth helps to foster enabling environments for Autistic youth to make more informed decisions and have access to opportunities for better sexual health and well-being."

- Yi Wen Shao (Project coordinator/SIECCAN)

The development of the SIECCAN sexual health promotion with Autistic youth toolkit was made possible by a financial contribution from Health Canada.

The Sex Information & Education Council of Canada (SIECCAN) is a not-for-profit charitable organization established in 1964 that works with health professionals, educators, community organizations, governments, and corporate partners to promote sexual and reproductive health, SIECCAN's work is overseen by a ten-member Board of Directors.

