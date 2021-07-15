Seven unstoppable Québec entrepreneurs take top EY award

EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Québec winners deliver innovative solutions at home and abroad

MONTRÉAL, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Global leaders, national players and local changemakers: seven businesses have taken the top regional title in the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Québec program.

"These entrepreneurs are developing solutions to shape our future in Québec and around the world," says Daniel Baer, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Québec Program Co-Director. "Coming from a variety of key industries, this year's winners represent the full breadth and depth of Québec innovation. Each is deeply invested in propelling meaningful progress and buoyed by a relentless sense of optimism."

Québec regional winners will move forward to compete against peers from the Pacific, Prairies, Ontario and Atlantic regions at the national awards celebration in November 2021, where 10 national winners will be named, including Canada's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 Award winner. The overall Canadian winner will go on to compete with national winners from across the globe for the title of EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year in June 2022. The seven Québec winners vying for the title are:

Nicholas P. Pedneault of Congebec Logistique Inc., a provider of multi-temperature storage, warehousing and distribution services helping suppliers navigate today's disrupted supply chains.





of Congebec Logistique Inc., a provider of multi-temperature storage, warehousing and distribution services helping suppliers navigate today's disrupted supply chains. Louis Têtu of Coveo Solutions, an AI-powered platform on a mission to make search, data and AI more accessible so that businesses can deliver relevant experiences to their customers.





of Coveo Solutions, an AI-powered platform on a mission to make search, data and AI more accessible so that businesses can deliver relevant experiences to their customers. Marie-Pier St-Hilaire of Edgenda, a consulting company putting humans and technology at its core to help companies drive transformation and adapt to their complex and changing environment.





of Edgenda, a consulting company putting humans and technology at its core to help companies drive transformation and adapt to their complex and changing environment. Louis St-Laurent of Le Groupe Master , a leader in the in the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration sectors and the largest independent HVAC-R distributor in Canada .





of , a leader in the in the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration sectors and the largest independent HVAC-R distributor in . Madeleine Paquin of Logistec Corporation, a marine handling company dedicated to finding solutions that support reliable supply chains and protect our environment and our water resources.





of Logistec Corporation, a marine handling company dedicated to finding solutions that support reliable supply chains and protect our environment and our water resources. Marcel Bourassa of Savaria Corporation, a global leader in accessibility and manufacturer of products that help people maintain their personal mobility and improve their quality of life.





of Savaria Corporation, a global leader in accessibility and manufacturer of products that help people maintain their personal mobility and improve their quality of life. Danny Angers , Jimmy Angers and Yan Gagnon of Vosker, a premier provider of solar-powered and cellular-enabled monitoring tech taking personal and commercial surveillance one step further.

"This year's winners are trailblazers, finding answers to our toughest challenges, and charting new paths forward," adds Luc Charbonneau, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Québec Program Co-Director. "We're excited to see how they'll build on this momentum to continue moving Québec forward. There's no limit to what they can achieve as part of the vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem we're building together."

