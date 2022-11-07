GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - The Commissioner of Canada Elections (CCE), Caroline J. Simard, announced today the publication of an undertaking and seven administrative monetary penalties (AMPs) to address violations under the Canada Elections Act (the Act). In order to maintain transparency, and as required by the Act, summaries of AMPs and the full text of undertakings are published on the CCE's website.

The Deputy Commissioner has the power to issue Notices of Violations imposing AMPs of up to $500 for individuals. In this capacity, the Deputy Commissioner issued Notices of Violation to:

the leader of a political party for failing to register as a third party immediately after having reached $500 or more in election advertising expenses for election advertising messages transmitted during the election period, and for failing to appoint a financial agent;

or more in election advertising expenses for election advertising messages transmitted during the election period, and for failing to appoint a financial agent; a candidate for a registered party who failed to appoint an auditor after having received more than 10% of the votes cast in their electoral district;

a candidate for a registered party who failed to appoint a replacement official agent;

three official agents who failed to produce a candidate's electoral campaign return within the required deadline following the 2019 general election.

The Deputy Commissioner also accepted an undertaking from an official agent who failed to provide a candidate's campaign return within the required deadline.

AMPs and undertakings are administrative tools of compliance that the Commissioner can use to address violations under the Act. They aim to promote compliance with the Act. More information about AMPs can be found in our Policy for the Administrative Monetary Penalty Regime.

The Office of the Commissioner of Canada Elections is distinct from Elections Canada and the Commissioner carries out a different mandate. Elections Canada administers the Canada Elections Act and federal elections while the Commissioner is responsible for ensuring compliance with, and enforcement of, the Canada Elections Act.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Commissioner of Canada Elections

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact: [email protected]; For complaints and non-media-related enquiries please use our online form; To receive updates from the CCE, subscribe to our email alerts.