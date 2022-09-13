Settlement Proposed in Class Action on Behalf of Victims of Sexual Abuse by Catholic Priests in Halifax and Yarmouth

HALIFAX, NS, Sept. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - A proposed settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit against the Catholic Dioceses of Halifax and Yarmouth on behalf of victims of sexual assault by Priests. The action was certified as a class proceeding on March 31, 2020.

This class action alleges that the Roman Catholic Episcopal Corporation of Halifax and the Roman Catholic Episcopal Corporation of Yarmouth are legally liable for sexual abuse committed by their Priests between April 14, 1954 and March 31, 2020. Both sides have agreed to a settlement.

If the Settlement Agreement is approved by the Court, it will provide a claims process through which eligible class members may make a claim for compensation.

A settlement approval hearing will be held by the Court at the Halifax Courthouse on November 14, 2022. At this hearing, the Court will consider whether the settlement is fair, reasonable, and in the best interests of the Class, and whether to approve the Settlement Agreement.

Compensation to Class Members is not yet available. If the Court approves the settlement, Class Members can then make a claim for compensation.

