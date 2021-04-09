Settlement Proposed in Class Action on Behalf of Inpatients at the Child and Parent Resource Institute

TORONTO, April 9, 2021 /CNW/ -- A proposed settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit against the Province of Ontario on behalf of individuals admitted to the Child and Parent Resource Institute ("CPRI") in London, Ontario. The action was certified as a class proceeding on December 22, 2016.

The lawsuit alleged that between 1963 and 2011, the inpatients at CPRI suffered various harms, including injuries resulting from the wrongful acts of their peers, and that the Province owed a duty to supervise and failed to adequately ensure the safety of those individuals admitted. The Province denies these claims and a Court has not decided whether the Class or the Province is right. Instead, both sides have agreed to a settlement.

If the Settlement Agreement is approved by the Court, it will provide a claims process through which eligible class members may make a claim for compensation.

A virtual settlement approval hearing will be held by the Court. At this hearing, the Court will consider whether the settlement is fair, reasonable, and in the best interests of the Class, and whether to approve the Settlement Agreement.

Notice of the settlement approval hearing will be provided to class members. The Court will determine the process and timing of the notice.

More information is available on Class Counsel's website: https://kmlaw.ca/cases/cpri-class-action/ or by contacting them at 1-844-819-8523, or by email at [email protected].

SOURCE Koskie Minsky LLP

For further information: For all media enquires please contact Adam Tanel, 416-595-2072, http://www.kmlaw.ca

Related Links

http://www.kmlaw.ca

