Settlement Hearing announced regarding the Thalidomide Survivors Contribution Program Class Proceeding

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Mr. Wenham and the Government of Canada have agreed to a settlement regarding a class proceeding in which Mr. Wenham alleged that the 2015 Thalidomide Survivors Contribution Program was unfair in that it unfairly restricted what evidence an applicant could submit to prove eligibility to that program. The settlement reached is not to be construed as an admission on the part of Canada that the TSCP was unfair.

This case is known as Wenham v Attorney General of Canada, Court File No. T-1499-16.

The Honourable Justice Michael L. Phelan of the Federal Court is overseeing this case.

On April 5, 2019, the Government of Canada replaced the TSCP with a new program, called the Canadian Thalidomide Survivors Support Program. Anyone can apply to the new program.

The settlement approval hearing will be on February 26 and 27, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

If you are a class member and would like to explain why you either support or object to (1) the settlement; and/or (2) to the legal fees, you can complete a Participation Form.

More Information about the Settlement, including the Settlement Agreement, the Notice of the Settlement Approval Hearing and the Participation Form can be found at Class Counsel's website: https://kmlaw.ca/cases/thalidomide-survivors-contribution-program-class-action/.

The notice is also available at Health Canada's website: https://www.canada.ca/en/health-canada/services/thalidomide-survivors-contribution-program.html/; and on the CTSSP website: https://tsspcanada.ca.

SOURCE Koskie Minsky LLP

For further information: Call 1-866-474-1741 or email: thalidomideclassaction@kmlaw.ca

Related Links

https://kmlaw.ca/

