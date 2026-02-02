Proposed $60 Million Settlement for Former Residents of Ontario Training Schools

TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2026 /CNW/ --

ONTARIO TRAINING SCHOOLS CLASS ACTION

NOTICE OF SETTLEMENT APPROVAL HEARING

Please read this notice carefully – your legal rights may be affected. You might prefer to wait until you are in a safe space before reading further or have someone else to read it for you, as the notice may bring back difficult memories and emotions. ConnexOntario's mental health support line is available 24/7 toll-free at 1-866-531-2600.

A proposed Settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit that was certified by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice. The Court will soon decide whether to approve that settlement. This notice summarizes your rights and options. The lawsuit relates to harms that individuals suffered while at certain provincially operated Training Schools.

Who Are Class Members in the Proposed Settlement?

The "Class" or "Class Members" includes all persons who were alive as of December 8, 2015 who resided at any of the following institutions during the time periods set out below (the "Training Schools"):

Pine Ridge School, Bowmanville (formerly The Ontario Training School for Boys) between January 1, 1953 and its closure in 1979; Cold Springs Forestry Camp between January 1, 1963 and its closure in 1976; Hillcrest School, Guelph (formerly known as Ontario Training School for Boys, Guelph) between January 1, 1953 and its closure in 1978; Brookside School, Cobourg (formerly Ontario Training School for Boys, Galt, and Ontario Training School for Boys, Northumberland and Ontario Training School for Boys, Cobourg) between January 1, 1953 and April 2, 1984; Trelawney House, Port Bolster (formerly known as Ontario Training School for Girls, Port Bolster Trelawney House) between August 1959 and its closure in 1973; Kawartha Lakes School, Lindsay (formerly Ontario Training School for Girls, Lindsay) between 1962 and its closure in 1979; Glendale School, Simcoe (formerly Ontario Training School for Boys, Simcoe) between 1962 and July 30, 1974; White Oaks Village, Hagersville (formerly Ontario Training School for Boys, Hagersville (Junior School) between 1966 and its removal from the regulations under the training schools legislation in 1978; Sprucedale School, Hagersville (formerly Ontario Training School for Boys, Hagersville (Senior School) between 1966 and April 2, 1984; Cecil Facer School, Sudbury between 1971 and April 2, 1984; Project DARE – Portage Lake between June 1971 and 1976; Project DARE – Wendigo Lake, South River (formerly Project DARE Wendigo Lake) between 1972 and April 2, 1984; Syl Apps Youth Centre (formerly Ontario Training School for Girls, Galt (Reception and Diagnostic Centre); Reception and Diagnostic Centre, Galt; Reception, Diagnostic Treatment Centre, Galt; and the Reception and Assessment Centre, Oakville) between 1958 and April 2, 1984.

The Class does not include persons who resided at: (1) Grandview Training School, (2) St. Joseph's Training School for Boys, (3), St. John's Training School, (4) Ontario Training School for Girls, Toronto; (5) Central Wardship Planning Unit; (6) Elmcrest School; and (7) Champlain School.

What Benefits Are Available to Eligible Class Members Under the Proposed Settlement?

The Parties have agreed to a Settlement which would, if approved, provide an all-inclusive Settlement Fund of up to $60 million to pay eligible Class Members' Claims as well as certain fees and expenses.

If approved, the proposed Settlement will provide compensation of up to $100,000 to Class Members who experienced certain harms, including physical and sexual assault and placement in solitary confinement for certain periods of time, at any of the Training Schools (subject to pro rata reductions, if necessary). The proposed Settlement will also allow Class Members to opt out of the class action if they want to keep their right to sue Ontario by themselves.

SETTLEMENT APPROVAL HEARING: The proposed Settlement must be approved by the Court before it becomes effective. The Court will decide whether or not to approve the proposed Settlement and Class Counsel Fees on May 1, 2026 at 10:00 am EST virtually over Zoom and in person at the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, 330 University Ave, Toronto, ON, M5G 1R7. Check the Administrator's website (www.TrainingSchoolsClassAction.com) or Class Counsel's website regularly after the Settlement Approval Hearing to see if the Settlement has been approved. You can also provide your email address to the Administrator or Class Counsel to be notified by email if the Settlement is approved.

YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS AND OPTIONS:

If you support the proposed Settlement and Class Counsel Fees, you do not have to do anything at this time . If the Court approves the Settlement, you will be able to submit a Claim for compensation.

the proposed Settlement and Class Counsel Fees, . If the Court approves the Settlement, you will be able to submit a Claim for compensation. To object to the proposed Settlement or Class Counsel Fees, you must submit a signed and completed Objection Form to the Administrator on or before March 31, 2026 . A copy of the Objection Form can be obtained from https://kmlaw.ca/cases/ontario-training-schools/ or from the Administrator.

To obtain more information or an Objection Form, visit www.TrainingSchoolsClassAction.com or contact the Administrator:

[email protected] / 1-877-239-4879

Training Schools Class Action Administrator

c/o Epiq Class Action Services Canada, Inc.

PO Box 507 Stn B

Ottawa, ON K1P 5P6

You may also contact Class Counsel at the information below:

[email protected] / 1-866-860-9364

Training Schools Class Counsel

Koskie Minsky LLP

20 Queen St. West, Suite 900

Toronto, ON M5H 3R4

This notice was approved by order of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice. This is not a solicitation from a lawyer. The court offices will be unable to answer any questions about the matters in this notice. Please do not contact them.

For more information

Elie Waitzer, Koskie Minsky LLP

Media Relations

Ontario Training Schools Class Action Settlement

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Koskie Minsky LLP