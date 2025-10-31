ESTABROOKS ABUSE CLASS ACTION: NOTICE OF CERTIFICATION AND COMMON ISSUES JUDGMENT

Saint John, NB, Oct. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - On September 14, 2023, the Court of Appeal for New Brunswick decided that the City of Saint John is liable for sexual abuse committed by Kenneth Estabrooks when he was a police officer between 1953 and November 1, 1975. There will be a process to determine who is eligible for compensation and how much. Compensation is not yet available but will be available soon.

Who may be eligible for compensation?

The class includes all persons who allege they suffered injury, loss or damage as a result of being sexually abused by Kenneth Estabrooks in the City of Saint John between January 1, 1953 and November 1, 1975 ("Class Members").

Who represents the class?

On June 19, 2017, the Court appointed Koskie Minsky LLP of Toronto and McKiggan Hebert of Halifax to represent the class as "Class Counsel".

More information: Please contact Class Counsel for more information at [email protected] or 416-595-2089.