ESTABROOKS ABUSE CLASS ACTION: NOTICE OF SETTLEMENT APPROVAL HEARING

SAINT JOHN, NB, Dec. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - A Settlement Approval Hearing for the Estabrooks Abuse Class Action is scheduled for March 12, 2026. If approved, eligible class members will be able to submit a claim for compensation under the proposed $16.5 million settlement.

In the Hayes v. City of Saint John lawsuit (Court File Number SJC-533-13), the Court has found that the City of Saint John is vicariously liable for the harm suffered by all individuals who were sexually abused by Kenneth Estabrooks while he was a Saint John police officer. The class includes all persons who allege they suffered injury, loss or damage as a result of being sexually abused by Kenneth Estabrooks in the City of Saint John between January 1, 1953 and November 1, 1975 ("Class Members").

Class Members may obtain further information and view the court-approved notice containing details about the proposed settlement by visiting Class Counsel's website https://kmlaw.ca/cases/estabrooks-abuse-class-action/, by calling 902-423-2050 or 1-866-777-6323 (toll-free) or by email at [email protected] or [email protected].

Important Dates

February 15, 2026 is the deadline for Class Members who disagree with the proposed settlement, and do not want it to be approved, to submit an Objection Form.

is the deadline for Class Members who disagree with the proposed settlement, and do not want it to be approved, to submit an Objection Form. March 12, 2026 is the date scheduled for the Settlement Approval Hearing, which will take place at 9 a.m. Atlantic Time at the court located at 10 Peel Plaza, Saint John, New Brunswick.

SOURCE Koskie Minsky LLP

For more information: Please contact Class Counsel for more information at [email protected] or John McKiggan at [email protected]