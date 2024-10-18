TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - The Ontario Superior Court of Justice has certified a class action against the government of Ontario on behalf of patients in the Psychosocial Treatment Program (referenced as unit PST, 2C, P2C, PST or PSTU) on the forensic unit at St. Thomas Psychiatric Hospital between 1976 and 1992, their estates, and family members with derivative claims for damages under s. 61 of the Family Law Act, R.S.O. 1990, c. F.3.

St. Thomas Psychiatric Hospital, which was located in St. Thomas, Ontario, was a psychiatric facility operated by the government of Ontario. The Plaintiffs allege that the Class Members were subjected to an experimental, punitive, and abusive patient-run Program with no medical merit. It is alleged that this Program, which was run by the government of Ontario, was contrary to prevailing medical and ethical standards, exposed the Class Members to psychological, physical, and sexual abuse, and caused the Class Members harm. The Court has not made any determination yet on the merits of these allegations. The Defendant, the government of Ontario, denies these allegations.

The action seeks, among other things, damages for negligence and breach of fiduciary duty, as well as damages suffered by family members of individuals who were patients of the Psychosocial Treatment Program or its successor PST Program.

If you attended the Psychosocial Treatment Program between 1976 and 1992, your rights are affected by this action. If you wish to remain in the action, you do not need to take any further action. If you remain in the action, you may potentially participate in a future settlement or you may choose to advance your individual claim if that is required.

If you wish to exclude yourself from the action and preserve your right to advance your own individual claim subject to any applicable limitation periods, you must deliver a signed Opt Out Form by e-mail, regular mail or courier to the Court-appointed class action notice administrator at:

St. Thomas Psychiatric Hospital

Forensic Unit Class Action

Dewar Communications Inc.

9 Prince Arthur Avenue

Toronto, ON M5R 1B2

[email protected]

To learn more about your rights, to discuss your claim and whether you should opt-out or to obtain an Opt Out Form, contact Class Counsel or visit their website at:

https://www.rochongenova.com/current-class-action-cases/st-thomas-psychiatric-hospital/

Class Counsel

Rochon Genova LLP

Barristers ● Avocats 900-121

Richmond St. W.

Tel: (416) 363-1867 1-800-462-3864

[email protected]

