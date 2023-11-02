CAMPBELLTON, NB, Nov. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - A settlement has been approved in a class action lawsuit against the Province of New Brunswick and Vitalité Health Network on behalf of former residents of the Restigouche Hospital Centre ("RHC") in Campbellton, New Brunswick.

The settlement provides a $17 million fund for financial compensation to Class Members who allege they suffered certain harms at RHC. On October 26, 2023, the Court approved the settlement as fair, reasonable, and in the best interests of the Class.

Class Members are now able to submit a claim for compensation for certain harms they allege they suffered while living at RHC. The potential amount of money to be paid to a Class Member whose claim is accepted will likely range between $1,000 and $85,000, depending on the type of claim they make.

All claim forms must be submitted by October 26, 2024. Claims will be assessed by an independent Administrator, in a paper-based claims process. Class Members will be able to claim compensation without ever having to go to Court.

The "Class" in this class action includes all individuals who were admitted or resided at RHC from May 24, 2004 to October 1, 2021, and who were alive as of May 24, 2017. The Class also includes individuals who resided at RHC from January 1, 1954 to October 1, 2021, who were alive as of May 24, 2017, and who claim they were sexually assaulted.

For more information about making a claim, please visit https://restigouchehospitalcentreclassaction.com/ or contact the Claims Administrator at 1-866-476-3107, or by email to [email protected].

The lawyers who are representing the Class Members are Koskie Minsky LLP. You may also contact Koskie Minsky LLP by email at [email protected], or by calling the toll-free number 1-888-233-2852.

SOURCE Koskie Minsky LLP

For further information: Contact (press only): 1-888-233-2852