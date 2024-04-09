Celebrations for the 30th McHappy Day in Canada start now with the launch of the McDonald's Canada X Peace Collective collection

TORONTO, April 9, 2024 /CNW/ - McHappy Day® is set to return on Wednesday, May 8, and this year's edition holds special significance as it marks the 30th McHappy Day event in Canada. Celebrations kick off today with the launch of this year's exclusive Peace Collective merch line featuring everyone's favourite McDonaldland® characters (yes, including Grimace™), with a portion of the proceeds supporting Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®) Canada —so guests can feel good and look good, while doing good for families in their communities.

Over the past 30 McHappy Day events, McHappy Day has helped RMHC and other local children's charities support families across Canada with over $92.5 million raised to date.

"Across Canada, the impact of McHappy Day is felt every day by families who rely on RMHC to stay close to their sick child during the most unexpected and challenging time in their lives," said Kate Horton, RMHC Canada's President & CEO. "While the impact of our national mission is far-reaching, the need for RMHC is great and growing. Thanks to our founding and forever partner, McDonald's, and this collaboration with Peace Collective, Canadians can make a meaningful difference for families in their community by ordering their favourite menu items on May 8 or by purchasing this limited-edition merch."

The funds raised on McHappy Day go directly towards providing essential support to families staying with RMHC across Canada including accommodations, food, and mental health and wellness support while their child is receiving medical treatment. Guests can see where their support is going through a digital walk-through of RMHC Southwestern Ontario (London, ON) here!

While McHappy Day initially began as a one-day fundraiser in-restaurant, today there are a variety of ways to support leading up to and on the big day if you can't make it in restaurant:

Get involved pre-McHappy Day!

McDonald's Canada X Peace Collective: Starting today, guests can purchase items from the Peace Collective collection and feel good while looking good. The items, styled in a retro vibe, include tees, sweatshirts, hoodies, fanny packs, ball caps and more. They are available in-store at the Peace Collective Toronto locations, and online at: https://www.peace-collective.com/pages/mchappy-day-2024-english





Starting guests can purchase items from the Peace Collective collection and feel good while looking good. The items, styled in a retro vibe, include tees, sweatshirts, hoodies, fanny packs, ball caps and more. They are available in-store at the Peace Collective Toronto locations, and online at: https://www.peace-collective.com/pages/mchappy-day-2024-english McHappy Day Socks and Hearts: Also starting today, guests can support RMHC chapters and local children's charities by purchasing McHappy Day socks in one of four McDonaldland designs for $5 + tax a pair, available either in-restaurant, at the Drive-Thru, through McDelivery® and via the McDonald's app. Guests placing an order in-restaurant, at the Drive-Thru, through McDelivery and via the McDonald's app will also be able to support RMHC and local children's charities by purchasing a paper heart for $2 , $5 , or $10 .

Join the celebrations on McHappy Day!

Do good and feel good on Wednesday, May 8 : By purchasing your favourite McDonald's food and beverage menu items, any time and any way, it's easy, delicious and convenient for everyone to support.





By purchasing your favourite McDonald's food and beverage menu items, any time and any way, it's easy, delicious and convenient for everyone to support. Round Up: On McHappy Day, and every day, guests can round up to the nearest dollar to support families across Canada .

Fast Facts:

McHappy Day will be on Wednesday May 8, 2024

On McHappy Day, a portion of proceeds from every food and beverage purchase, all day long, will help support families with sick children through RMHC chapters and local children's charities across Canada .

. Last year, McHappy Day raised over $7.5 million in support of RMHC and local children's charities.

in support of RMHC and local children's charities. McHappy Day is McDonald's Canada's largest charity-driven program. Since the first Ronald McDonald House® opened its doors in Toronto, Canada in 1981, McDonald's fundraising programs like McHappy Day have helped RMHC support more than 468,000 families across Canada .

largest charity-driven program. Since the first Ronald McDonald House® opened its doors in in 1981, McDonald's fundraising programs like McHappy Day have helped RMHC support more than 468,000 families across . The impact of RMHC is far-reaching, with one in four Canadians having received support from RMHC or knowing someone who has.

Every day, McDonald's Canada along with our independent franchisees, crew, corporate employees, supplier partners and guests, support families receiving support from RMHC by purchasing Happy Meals and RMHC Cookies, as well as through coin box and kiosk donations.

along with our independent franchisees, crew, corporate employees, supplier partners and guests, support families receiving support from RMHC by purchasing Happy Meals and RMHC Cookies, as well as through coin box and kiosk donations. In 2022, McDonald's Canada set a goal to donate over $70 million to RMHC by 2026. This will help to significantly grow the number of bedrooms for families across Canada over the next 10 years (2022-2032), from 554 bedrooms today to more than 860 bedrooms.

About McDonald's Canada

In 1967, Canada welcomed the first McDonald's restaurant to Richmond, British Columbia. Today, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited has become part of the Canadian fabric, serving close to one million guests every day. In both franchised and corporate-owned restaurants, nearly 100,000 people are employed from coast to coast to coast, and more than 90 per cent of McDonald's 1,400 Canadian restaurants are locally owned and operated by independent franchisees. Of the almost $1 billion spent on food, more than 85 per cent is purchased from suppliers in Canada. For more information on McDonald's Canada, visit mcdonalds.ca.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities® Canada (RMHC® Canada )

In Canada, 65 per cent of families live outside a city with a children's hospital and must travel for treatment if their child is seriously ill. The impact of RMHC across Canada is far reaching as today, 1 in 4 Canadians have either stayed with RMHC or know someone who has. The 16 Ronald McDonald House locations provide out-of-town families with a home to stay at while their child is being treated at a nearby hospital, while the 18 Ronald McDonald Family Room programs provide a comfortable place for families to rest and recharge, right inside hospitals. For more information, please visit rmhccanada.ca.

About Peace Collective

Peace Collective is a Canadian lifestyle brand that helps you look good while giving back to the causes that you believe in. Their mission is to raise $1,000,000 for the causes that their community is passionate about by 2030.

