Service to Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport - Route 76 ready for takeoff

QUÉBEC CITY, June 14, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Réseau de transport de la Capitale (RTC) is pleased to announce that as of Saturday, June 15, residents, travelers, and workers will now be able to take public transit to Québec City Jean-Lesage International Airport with the new Route 76.

The new Route 76 will link Québec City Jean-Lesage International Airport and the bus and train stations in Sainte-Foy. The bus route will also run north and south through the heart of Sainte-Foy, with connections to the high frequency routes. Route 76 buses will run every half hour from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.

This new route is in response to recurring calls from residents and travelers, the Québec City business community, the hospitality industry, and tourism representatives.

"Route 76 will meet the transit needs of our customers in this part of the city, whether travelers, visitors, or residents," said RTC president Rémy Normand. "Buses will run frequently to ensure fast, efficient, and reliable service. In addition, Route 80 will offer service between the airport and downtown Québec City starting in August 2019. These improvements were announced when the 2019 budget was tabled."

New: Automatic fare machine

To round out the new services, the first-ever ticketing machine offering preloaded RTC fares will be set up near the airport information desk. It will be up and running in the coming weeks and will serve as a point of sale for RTC 2-ticket and 1-day passes. In the meantime, RTC Customer Service representatives will be on hand to sell passes. Regular rates apply. Accepted payment methods will include VISA, MasterCard, Interac Flash, Apple Pay, and Android Pay.

For details on Route 76, visit rtcquebec.ca.

About RTC

Every month, Réseau de transport de la Capitale (RTC) carries over 155,000 riders on its Québec City area bus network. The transit corporation operates a fleet of some 600 buses, including a number of hybrid and air-conditioned models, which serve 134 routes and over 4,500 stops, including 20 all-weather stations. It employs over 1,600 people at its two operating centers and provides up-to-the-minute schedule information on all its routes through its real-time RTC Nomade tools. A range of ticketing options for every need is available at some 170 points of sale across the Québec City area.

