Service New Brunswick reaffirms its confidence in MERX as supplier of choice for its e-procurement needs

LONGUEUIL, QC, Oct. 9, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - MERX Networks Inc., a Canadian leader in Strategic Sourcing, and subsidiary of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSX: MDF), has been awarded a contract by Service New Brunswick to upgrade the New Brunswick Opportunity Network (NBON) to the latest version of MERX technology.

Through this agreement, MERX will continue its long-standing association with Service New Brunswick by enhancing the automated stream of New Brunswick opportunity notice information to include UNSPSC coding categories, thereby providing suppliers who use the network with a one-stop shop.

This enhancement will further strengthen the overall MERX-based content portfolio while providing greater exposure to New Brunswick-based organizations when they post opportunities. The syncing of NBON UNSPSC codes is a CETA-compliant tool, making the MERX platform a central point of access – a winning solution for everyone.

"We are committed to our relationship with Service New Brunswick and are pleased to offer a design with the whole network in mind," said Mediagrif Vice President, Canadian Operations Jean-Michel Stam. "This latest version delivers to NBON a seamless sync of data feeds which offers a better user experience to suppliers. This award further consolidates our position as the Canadian leader in Strategic Sourcing," added Mr. Stam.

About MERX Networks Inc.

A subsidiary of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSX: MDF), MERX Networks Inc. is a leading provider of electronic tendering services in Canada. MERX helps thousands of private and public organizations reduce strategic sourcing costs while improving efficiencies and accountability to stakeholders. For more than 20 years, MERX has helped suppliers find business opportunities within the private and public sector including all levels of government in Canada and the U.S. With hundreds of billions of dollars in goods and services tendered through a global network of over 200,000 suppliers, MERX enables any organization to strategically optimize procurement with a 360-degree perspective of needs, supply and supplier performance. For more info: www.merx.com.

About Mediagrif Interactive Technology Inc.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSX: MDF) is a Canadian leader in information technology offering strategic sourcing and unified commerce solutions as well as B2B marketplaces. Mediagrif's solutions are used by thousands of businesses in North America and around the world. The Corporation has offices in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at www.mediagrif.com or call 1-877-677-9088.

