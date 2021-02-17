Service Line Protection Available for Ottawa Homeowners

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - The City of Ottawa has partnered with Service Line Warranties of Canada (SLWC) to offer Ottawa homeowners protection plans to help cover repair costs associated with their portion of water and sewer/septic service lines. Water and sewer service lines connect a homeowner's property to the City's water and wastewater systems.

"Many homeowners may not be aware that they are responsible for repairs to the portion of the water and sewer service lines, including the stormwater sewer service line, located on their property," said Meagan Wheeler Cuddihy, Program Manager with the City's Locates, Laterals and Grants team. "If a leak, break or clog occurs in the private portion of these lines, the homeowner is responsible for hiring a plumber and paying any of the associated repair costs."

As public infrastructure ages so does the private portion of water and sewer/septic service lines on a homeowner's property. Water and sewer/septic service lines are subject to changing soil conditions, ground shifting, corrosion and especially to the cold temperatures we typically see during Ottawa's winters.

Repairs to private water and sewer/septic service lines are not typically covered by basic homeowners' insurance and are not the City's responsibility. Repair or replacement can cost hundreds to thousands of dollars depending on the nature of the work required. The City's collaboration with SLWC provides a way to inform homeowners of their responsibility for these costs, while offering an optional solution for those who would like to participate.

In the event of an issue simply call SLWC and a local, licensed and insured plumber will be dispatched to your home to make all covered repairs at no charge up to the service call benefit amount. This coverage provides peace of mind starting for as little as $5.18 per month. SLWC is solely responsible for the administration of the program and participation is optional and voluntary for Ottawa homeowners.

"The types of repairs our plans cover can often be very expensive, and homeowners don't always have the 'rainy day funds' set aside to cover those unanticipated expenses. Our plans not only provide the timely repairs that homeowners need, but they also help relieve the financial burden. What's more, we rely on reputable, local contractors who will do the best possible job to get the work done," said Tom Rusin, CEO, HomeServe North America, parent company of SLWC: "We're pleased to partner with the City of Ottawa and look forward to the opportunity to provide the city's homeowners with the assistance they need when faced with a home repair emergency."

Ottawa homeowners soon will receive information about SLWC's program in the mail. In the meantime, additional information and FAQs on the City's partnership with SLWC are available at ottawa.ca/slwp.

SLWC has been recognized as the nation's largest and most trusted source of utility line plans recognized by the Local Authority Services. The company is committed to customer service, ethical marketing practices and maintaining an A+ accredited rating with the Better Business Bureau. For questions about the program, or to enroll, please contact SLWC at 844-958-0069 or visit www.PlansForOttawa.ca.

About Service Line Warranties of Canada

Service Line Warranties of Canada (SLWC) is part of HomeServe, a leading provider of home repair solutions serving over 4.5 million customers across North America since 2003.

Launched in 2014, SLWC is the trusted source of utility line protection programs in Ontario as recognized by the Local Authority Services, part of the Association of Municipalities on Ontario (AMO).

Together with HomeServe, SLWC is dedicated to supplying best-in-class repair plans and delivering superior customer service to consumers through over 1,000 leading city, municipal and utility partners across North America.

