Series of forums announced to examine best practices for mental health in the journalism industry.

LONDON, ON, Jan. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Journalism Forum on Violence and Trauma, the Canadian Association of Journalists and the Carleton University School of Journalism today announced the launch of a special series of online industry forums to tackle critical issues affecting the mental health and well-being of news professionals.

The series, titled "Taking Care in News: 2024 industry discussions on well-being", will be open to journalists, editors, managers, educators and students. Registration is free.

"2024 is a time for action. It is urgent newsrooms and industry leaders take concrete steps to better protect their people," said journalist and mental health advocate Dave Seglins, who is co-producing the events alongside Carleton University journalism professor Matthew Pearson.

The pair are lead authors of Taking Care: A Report on Mental Health, Well-being and Trauma Among Canadian Media Workers , published in 2022.

"Our study revealed alarming levels of burnout, anxiety, depression and trauma exposure within our industry. It is time we band together to share solutions and to better protect the people who work in this tough, exciting industry," Seglins said.

The series of industry talks and expert Q&As kicks off in January 2024 and will feature guest speakers who are making changes in their own workplaces and newsrooms. The goal is to share best practices and lessons to improve mental health and psychological safety across the industry.

The series will consist of five events:

J-SCHOOLS OR NEWSROOMS: WHO SHOULD TEACH TRAUMA AWARENESS?

Wednesday, January 10, Noon-1 PM (ET)

Ravindra Mohabeer, Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU), School of Journalism

Sally Haney, Mount Royal U/ J-Schools Canada

Priya Ramanujam, Toronto Star

Moderator: Matthew Pearson, Carleton University

WHEN TRAGEDY STRIKES: MANAGING DIFFICULT STORIES

Wednesday, January 17, Noon-1 PM (ET)

Maria Salazar Ferro, New York Times / ACOS Alliance

Pu Ying Huang, Texas Tribune, Photo/Video Editor

Cheryl McKenzie, APTN, Director of News & Current Affairs

Dave Seglins, CBC, Journalist & Well-being Champion

COLLEAGUES HELPING COLLEAGUES: BUILDING SUPPORTIVE NEWSROOMS

Wednesday, January 24, 9-10 AM (ET)

Natalie Graham, BBC, Presenter/ Peer Support Coordinator

Eden Fineday, IndigiNews, Publisher

Harry Key, psychotherapist, CiC Well-being (UK)

Dave Seglins, CBC, Internal Peer Support Coordinator

MANAGING UPS AND DOWNS OF THE FREELANCE/TEMP ROLLERCOASTER

Wednesday, January 31, Noon-1 PM (ET)

Tayo Bero

Amber Bracken

Leyland Cecco

Tracey Lindeman

FOSTERING INCLUSION + WELL-BEING

Wednesday, February 7, Noon-1 PM (ET)

How fostering inclusion and belonging support employee and newsroom well-being. The potential, the challenges and the solutions from a range of industry perspectives. Speakers to be confirmed.

These virtual events are open to colleagues around the globe and will be recorded and shared for those who can't attend.

The Taking Care In News discussion series builds on our 2022 national study of mental health among media workers in Canada which documented high rates of trauma exposure, anxiety, depression and burnout. Since that report, we've held a national roundtable with 50 industry leaders in Canada and launched working groups examining key issues.

Key findings of the Taking Care Report:

+80% respondents report burnout from trauma exposure

28% report anxiety diagnosis by a doctor (Canadian average is 2.6%)

21% report depression diagnosis by a doctor (Canadian average is 4.7%)

50% report job satisfaction is good or excellent

Only 25% report well-being is good or excellent

57% report daily grind is difficult to manage

59% of women / 42% of men have sought medical help for work-related issues

90% report no trauma training in j-school

85% report no trauma training at work

The Canadian Journalism Forum on Violence and Trauma is a charity dedicated to the physical safety and psychological well-being of journalists, their audiences and those on whom they report. We thank Cision for distributing this news release.

