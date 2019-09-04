September Events at Indigo: Margaret Atwood Discusses Her New Book the Testaments, Plus CEO and Chief Booklover Heather Reisman Speaks with Downton Abbey Cast Members About the New Movie

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - From bestselling authors to the most anticipated new releases, Indigo stores across Canada are thrilled to announce the following events in September. i



IN PERSON: GEORGE TAKEI

Join actor, activist and author George Takei as he signs copies of his bestselling new graphic memoir, They Called Us Enemy.

Event Guidelines:

A limited number of tickets are available for purchase through Ticketscene

Limit of (3) three tickets per person

Ticket price includes one (1) signed copy of They Called Us Enemy . The book will be provided at the event

Tickets are not available for purchase in-store

Guests will exchange their Ticketscene ticket for a numbered wristband upon arrival at the store on the day of the event

Individuals must have a wristband to join the signing line

Candid photos from the line are allowed; no posed photography

Memorabilia is not permitted at this event and will not be signed

Ticket price: $25.99 + tax & service fees.

Buy tickets here

Date and location:

Indigo Robson

Vancouver, BC

Tuesday, September 3 at 7 p.m.

--

INDIGOKIDS PRESENTS: DREW & JONATHAN SCOTT

Join New York Times bestselling authors and hosts of the Emmy-nominated HGTV show Property Brothers, Drew and Jonathan Scott, as they read and sign copies of their latest book, Builder Brothers: Better Together.



Event Guidelines:

Line-up will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Individuals must have purchased a copy of Builder Brothers: Big Plans to be in the book signing line; proof of purchase required from any Indigo, Chapters, Coles or Indigospirit location, or Indigo.ca.

No memorabilia or additional items will be permitted for the signing. Book signing only.

Candid photos permitted.

Dates and locations:

Indigo Cambridge

Cambridge, ON

Saturday, September 7 at 2 p.m.

Indigo Square One

Mississauga, ON

Sunday, September 8 at 2 p.m.

--

IN CONVERSATION: DAVID YOON

Join author Sheena Kamal as she welcomes writer and designer, David Yoon, to discuss his first YA novel, Frankly in Love. Book signing to follow.

Date and location:

Indigo Yorkdale

Toronto, ON

Monday, September 9 at 7 p.m.

--

IN CONVERSATION: SYLVIA DAY

Join #1 New York Times bestselling author, Sylvia Day, as she discusses of her hotly anticipated new love story, Butterfly in Frost. Book signing to follow.

Indigo Eaton Centre

Toronto, ON

Thursday, September 12 at 7 p.m.

--

IN PERSON: NIKOLE GONCALVES

Join author and founder of the YouTube channel and blog HealthNut Nutrition, Nikole Goncalves, as she signs copies of her book, The HealthNut Cookbook.

Date and location:

Chapters Newmarket

Newmarket, ON

Sunday, September 15 at 2 p.m.

--

INDIGOKIDS PRESENTS: MIKE BOLDT

Join local illustrator of the bestselling I Don't Want to be a Frog series, Mike Boldt, as he reads and signs copies of his latest book, Thunder Trucks.

Date and location:

Chapters Southpoint

Edmonton, AB

Sunday, September 15 at 11 a.m.

--



INDIGOKIDS PRESENTS: KIM SMITH



Join bestselling local author/illustrator Kim Smith as she reads and signs copies of her new picture book, Boxitects.

Date and location:

Chapters Red Deer

Red Deer, AB

Sunday, September 15, at 2 p.m.

--



IN CONVERSATION: LEANNE VOGEL

Join bestselling author Leanne Vogel as she discusses and signs copies of The Keto Diet, The Keto Diet Cookbook, and Keto for Women.

Dates and locations:

Indigo Mayfair

Victoria, BC

Sunday, September 15 at 2 p.m.

Indigo Robson

Vancouver, BC

Monday, September 16 at 6 p.m.

Chapters Chinook

Calgary, AB

Wednesday, September 18 at 7 p.m.



Indigo Eaton Centre

Toronto, ON

Monday, September 23 at 7 p.m.



--

IN PERSON: LINDEN MACINTYRE

Join Scotiabank Giller Prize–winning writer Linden MacIntyre as he signs copies of his new book, The Wake.

Dates and locations:

Chapters St. John's

St. John's, NL

Sunday, September 15 at 2 p.m.

Chapters Dartmouth

Halifax, NS

Tuesday, September 17 at 7 p.m.

--

IN CONVERSATION: MARGARET ATWOOD

Join acclaimed Canadian author Margaret Atwood, in conversation, as she discusses her new book, The Testaments - a sequel to her 1985 novel, The Handmaid's Tale. This is a talk only; no book signing.

Please note: this event is SOLD OUT.

Date and location:

Bluma Appel Theatre

St Lawrence Centre for the Arts

27 Front St. E

Toronto, ON

Monday, September 16 at 7 p.m.

--

IN CONVERSATION: DOWNTON ABBEY

We've Been Expecting You! You are cordially invited to the Toronto advanced screening event to celebrate the opening of Downton Abbey. Join Chief Booklover Heather Reisman in conversation with Mr. Molesley (Kevin Doyle) and Mrs. Patmore (Lesley Nicol) to discuss the film and revisit the world of Downton Abbey followed by the film screening. Fascinators and glitzy attire are encouraged!

Please note: this event is SOLD OUT.

Event Guidelines:

Individuals must have a wristband to be in the event space.

A limited number of tickets (wristbands) are available; maximum two (2) tickets per person.

Each ticket will admit one person to the event and include one ticket to the film screening.

Tickets are not available for purchase in-store.

Guests will receive a wristband when they arrive at the store on the day of the event.

They must exchange their Ticketscene ticket for a wristband and will receive their film ticket at that time.

Wristbands are non-transferrable and cannot be sold.

Seating is limited. Access to the event area will only be granted to those guests who received a wristband.

Access to the film screening will only be granted to those guests who receive their film ticket.

Non-flash photography is allowed during the event.

Date and location:

Indigo Bay & Bloor

Toronto, ON

Wednesday, September 18 at 6 p.m.

--

INDIGO PRESENTS: THE NEW PLANT PARENT WORKSHOP

Join Darryl Cheng, creator of Instagram's @houseplantjournal and author of The New Plant Parent for an informative and interactive workshop on how to care for some of our most popular house plants. The session will begin with insights into house plant upkeep and tips and tricks on how to keep your plant children alive and well, followed by step by step guidance to pot your own plant to take home.



Ticket Price: $55 + tax & service fees.

Buy tickets here



Ticket Price Includes:

Instructional tips and tricks for planting your new tropical foliage

One (1) copy of The New Plant Parent

One (1) tropical foliage plant

One (1) ceramic plant pot

Date and location:

Indigo Bay & Bloor

Toronto, ON

Thursday, September 19 at 7 p.m.

--

IN CONVERSATION: TEGAN AND SARA

Join award winning musicians, LGBTQ advocates and authors, Tegan and Sara Quin, as they recount their origin story from their new memoir, High School. Moderated by author Anne. T. Donahue.

Event Guidelines:

Individuals must have a wristband to be in the event space and photo line.

A limited number of tickets (wristbands) are available. Each ticket will admit one person and include one signed copy of High School .

Tickets are not available for purchase in-store.

Maximum one (1) ticket per person. One (1) book maximum per person per ticket.

Guests will receive a wristband when they arrive at the store on the day of the event.

They must exchange their Ticketscene ticket for a wristband at that time.

Wristbands are non-transferrable and cannot be sold. Seating is limited.

Access to the event area will only be granted to those guests who received a wristband.

No personalized copies; individuals with a wristband will get a signed copy of the book upon exiting the photo line .

Non-flash photography is allowed during the event.

Ticket includes: admission of one (1) person to the event, one (1) signed copy of High School, and photo-op.

Ticket Price: $25 + tax & service fees.

Buy tickets here

Date and location:

Indigo Bay & Bloor

Toronto, ON

Saturday, September 21 at 2 p.m.

--

INDIGOKIDS PRESENTS: THE GUMBOOT KIDS

Join us for a fun, interactive, and musical event with The Gumboot Kids to celebrate the launch of their new Nature Mystery series for young readers including The Case of the Vanishing Caterpillar. Meet Scout and Daisy, along with award-winning singer Jessie Farrell, as they explore the wonders of nature through songs and storytime. Following the presentation there will be a book signing with the authors and co-creators of the CBC Kids hit show Scout & The Gumboot Kids, Tara Hungerford and Eric Hogan, plus an opportunity to get your photo taken with Scout & Daisy!



Dates and locations:

Indigo Oshawa Centre

Oshawa, ON

Saturday, September 21 at 12 p.m.



Chapters Southland Mall

Regina, SK

Sunday, September 29 at 11 a.m.

--

IN CONVERSATION: SARAH EDMONDSON

Join Canadian whistleblower, actress and author, Sarah Edmondson, as she recounts her recruitment into the NXIVM cult, the twelve years she spent within the organization and her harrowing fight to get out as discussed in her compelling memoir, Scarred. Josh Bloch, host of the CBC podcast Uncover Escaping NXIVM will moderate. Book signing to follow.

Date and location:

Indigo Bay & Bloor

Toronto, ON

Monday, September 23 at 7 p.m.

--

IN CONVERSATION: ATTICUS

Join bestselling author and Instagram sensation, Atticus, as he recites from his new collection of poetry, The Truth About Magic. Book signing to follow.

Event Guidelines:

Individuals must have a wristband to be in the event space and book signing line

A limited number of tickets (wristbands) are available.

Each ticket will admit one person and include one copy of the book, The Truth About Magic .

Tickets are not available for purchase in-store.

Maximum one (1) ticket per person. One (1) book maximum per person per ticket.

Guests will receive a numbered wristband when they arrive at the store on the day of the event.

They must exchange their Ticketscene ticket for a numbered wristband at that time.

Wristbands are non-transferrable and cannot be sold.

Access to the event area will only be granted to those guests who received a numbered wristband.

Seating is first come, first served for those with a wristband.

Candid photography and posed photography from the line-up is allowed.

Backlist is permitted.

Atticus merchandise will be available for purchase at the event and will be signed.

Ticket Price: $20 + tax & service fees.

Dates and locations:

Indigo Chinook

Calgary, AB

Tuesday, September 24 at 7 p.m.

Buy tickets here

Indigo West Edmonton

Edmonton, AB

Wednesday, September 25 at 7 p.m.

Buy tickets here

Indigo Yorkdale

Toronto, ON

Thursday, September 26 at 7 p.m.

Buy tickets here



--

IN PERSON: KELLEY ARMSTRONG

Join bestselling author Kelley Armstrong as she sign copies of her newest middle-grade novel, A Royal Guide to Monster Slaying.



Date and location:

Indigospirit Sunnyside Mall

Halifax, NS

Friday, September 27 from 5:30 – 7 p.m.

--

IN CONVERSATION: FARIHA RÓISÍN

Join writer, editor and podcaster, Fariha Róisín as she discusses her debut poetry book, How To Cure A Ghost. Book signing to follow.

Date and location:

Indigo Place Montreal Trust

Montreal, QC

Friday, September 27 at 7 p.m.

Indigo Bay & Bloor

Toronto, ON,

Monday, September 30 at 7 p.m.

--

IN CONVERSATION: AVAN JOGIA

Join actor Avan Jogia as he presents excerpts from his debut poetry collection, Mixed Feelings set to musical and visual accompaniment, and explores what it means to be mixed-race within a world increasingly fixated on racial identity. Book signing to follow.



Event Guidelines:

Line-up will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Individuals must have purchased a copy of Mixed Feelings to be in the book signing line; proof of purchase required from any Indigo, Chapters, Coles or Indigospirit location, or Indigo.ca.

Backlist titles are permitted and will be signed.

Posed photography is allowed.

Date and location:

Indigo Bay & Bloor

Toronto, ON

Saturday, September 28 at 7 p.m.

--

IN CONVERSATION: MALCOLM GLADWELL

Join New York Times bestselling author of The Tipping Point, Blink, Outliers, What the Dog Saw, and David and Goliath, Malcolm Gladwell, as he discusses his new book, Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know About the People We Don't Know. Book signing to follow.

Event Guidelines:

A limited number of tickets are available for purchase through Ticketscene. Individuals must have a wristband to be in the event space and book signing line.

Limit of two (2) tickets per person. Ticket price includes one (1) personalized copy of Malcolm Gladwell's Talking to Strangers . The book will be provided at the event.

Tickets are not available for purchase in-store.

Guests will exchange their Ticketscene ticket for a numbered wristband upon arrival at the store on the day of the event.

Access to the event area will only be granted to those guests who received a numbered wristband.

Seating is first come, first served for those with a wristband.

Candid photos from the line are allowed; no posed photography.

Backlist is not permitted at the event and will not be signed.

Memorabilia is not permitted at this event and will not be signed.

Additional signed copies of Talking to Strangers will be available for purchase after the event while quantities last. These books will not be personalized.

Ticket Price: $25 + tax & service fees.

Buy tickets here

Date and location:

Indigo Kitchener

Kitchener, ON

Sunday, September 29 at 2 p.m.

_______________________________ i At participating locations. Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Event materials August be limited and events are subject to cancellation or change without notice.

