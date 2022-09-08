WENDAKE, QC, Sept. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) invited the five main political parties to a bilingual debate on the priority issues of First Nations. The public debate, open to all, will take place at HEC Montréal on September 20th. The CAQ, the Liberal Party of Quebec and Quebec solidaire have already confirmed their presence.

"It is essential that relations with First Nations be on the agenda. We would like to see a sincere openness and clear commitments to respect our fundamental rights during this debate. We cannot afford another four years in the same spot and even taking steps back on various issues that affect us. Quebec is lagging behind in Indigenous matters and must do better," says Ghislain Picard, Chief of the AFNQL.

Among the issues that will be discussed are the right to self-determination of Indigenous peoples, particularly in terms of language and culture and child protection, as well as the protection of territory and resources. To initiate dialogue on these fundamental issues, the AFNQL wishes to hold a special parliamentary committee of the National Assembly.

About the AFNQL

The Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador is the regional political organization that brings together the 43 chiefs of the First Nations of Quebec and Labrador.

SOURCE Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador

For further information: Marie-Celine Einish, AFNQL, 438-522-4642, [email protected]