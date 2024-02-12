MARKHAM, ON, Feb. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Sentrex Health Solutions Inc., a leading provider of specialty healthcare services in Canada, is excited to announce the acquisition of PerCuro Clinical Research Ltd.—one of Canada's premier providers of infusion services, clinical research, and advanced nursing care. This acquisition marks a significant step in Sentrex's mission of bringing innovative healthcare offerings to more patients across the country.

Renowned for its nurse-led model of care, PerCuro (Latin for "to heal thoroughly") fulfills a significant need in helping to deliver crucial medical services to patients across several therapeutic areas, including inflammatory bowel disease, liver disease, neurology, dermatology, and rare diseases. Established in 2003, PerCuro has become an essential partner among healthcare providers on Vancouver Island and is able to bring healthcare services closer to physicians and patients.

Commenting on the acquisition, Leeanna Bulinckx, Founder & CEO of PerCuro, said: "Joining forces with Sentrex represents a pivotal moment for us. We're excited to extend our tried-and-true PerCuro model beyond Vancouver Island to serve patients, and Sentrex, with its similar focus on exceptional patient care, will make this possible."

Dr. Kevin Rioux, Gastroenterologist and Medical Lead for GI Central Access and Triage, is a respected physician who has collaborated extensively with PerCuro and shared their insights on the acquisition: "My experience working with PerCuro's team has always been exemplary. Their nurse-led model not only enhances the quality of care for patients but also bridges the gap between specialist care and patient accessibility. The integration of PerCuro into Sentrex promises to extend these benefits on a greater scale. I look forward to seeing how this enhanced collaboration will further improve the patient experience.

Additionally, Taflyn Hornibrook, CEO of Sentrex, said: "We are thrilled that the amazing team from PerCuro is joining Sentrex. When looking to expand our infusion and nursing services, it was important to us that we find a team who shares our commitment to delivering the highest standard of patient care, as well as leaders who share our passion for delivering exceptional outcomes for patients and our partners. Acquiring PerCuro is a milestone in Sentrex's ongoing mission to be Canada's most innovative and patient-focused provider of specialty health solutions".

Both organizations are dedicated to delivering seamless care through this transition, while ensuring continued high-quality care for all patients and stakeholders involved.

About Sentrex:

Sentrex is an innovative Canadian healthcare company based in Markham, Ontario. The company provides patient-focused specialty pharmacy and patient support program services across a range of medical fields including ophthalmology, hepatology, gastroenterology, neurology, oncology, and rare diseases. Sentrex is passionate about providing exceptional care and improving treatment access that brings peace of mind to patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals.

About PerCuro:

PerCuro is a clinical research and health services provider based in Victoria, British Columbia. Comprised of a dedicated team of infusion and specialty nurses, as well as administration staff who manage four clinic locations in Victoria, Courtenay, Langford, and Duncan; PerCuro has been committed to the provision of effective treatments in a safe and supportive environment since 2003.

