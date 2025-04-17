SENTIENT IV SELLS SECURITIES OF TINKA RESOURCES LIMITED

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

MONTREAL, April 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Sentient Executive GP IV, L.P. ("Sentient IV") announces that it has sold 21,612,000 common shares ("Shares") in the capital of Tinka Resources Limited ("Tinka") by way of a series of transactions completed through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange from February 28, 2025 to April 16, 2025 (collectively, the "Sale") for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $848,412.60.

Prior to the Sale, Sentient IV had control over 73,709,452 Shares (representing approximately 18.04% of the then outstanding Shares).

Immediately after the Sale, Sentient IV has control over 52,097,452 Shares (representing approximately 12.75% of the outstanding Shares).

Sentient IV initially purchased and sold the Shares for investment purposes only and not with a view to materially affecting control of Tinka. Depending upon market conditions and other factors, Sentient IV may, from time to time, dispose of additional securities of Tinka, in the open market, by private agreement or otherwise, or dispose of interests in or enter into related financial instruments involving a security of Tinka.

The head office address of Tinka is 1305 – 1090 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 3V7.

For further information or to obtain a copy of the Early Warning Report once it has been filed by Sentient IV, please contact Mike de Leeuw at (345) 946 4111.