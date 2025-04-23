SENTIENT IV SELLS SECURITIES OF TINKA RESOURCES LIMITED

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

MONTREAL, April 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Sentient Executive GP IV, L.P. ("Sentient IV") announces that it has sold 52,097,452 common shares ("Shares") in the capital of Tinka Resources Limited ("Tinka") by way of a series of transactions completed through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange on April 22, 2025 (the "Sale") for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $1,605,903.96.

Prior to the Sale, Sentient IV had control over 52,097,452 Shares (representing approximately 12.75% of the then outstanding Shares).

Immediately after the Sale, Sentient IV has control over zero Shares (representing 0% of the outstanding Shares). Accordingly, Sentient IV is no longer subject to the early warning reporting requirements in respect of Tinka, as Sentient IV as fallen below the 10% reporting threshold.

Sentient IV initially purchased and sold the Shares for investment purposes only and not with a view to materially affecting control of Tinka.

The head office address of Tinka is 1305 – 1090 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 3V7.

SOURCE Sentient Executive GP IV, L.P.

For further information or to obtain a copy of the Early Warning Report once it has been filed by Sentient IV, please contact Mike de Leeuw at (345) 946 4111.