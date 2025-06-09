MONTREAL, June 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Difficulty in getting a decent job, adjusting to parenthood, family isolation – these are just a few of the many challenges facing immigrant fathers, whose immigration plans are often driven by the desire to offer their children and family a better future. To mark the Semaine Québécoise de la Paternité, Regroupement pour la Valorisation de la Paternité (RVP) is seeking to zero in on these challenges.

With the support of a scientific committee, RVP analyzed data from the Québec Parenting Survey (QPS), a population-based survey conducted by the Institut de la statistique du Québec. Together with a close look at the results of several Quebec studies of immigrant fathers and their families, this brought to light four major issues:

Immigrant fathers are better educated but poorer

According to QPS data, 63% of immigrant fathers have a university degree, almost twice the proportion of Canadian-born fathers (34%), yet they are three times as likely to belong to a low-income household (26% of immigrant fathers, compared with 8% of Canadian-born fathers).

"Access to employment to support the family is one of the most critical obstacles in their path, particularly in the first years as newcomers. Often, however, they suffer a loss of professional status, owing to the non-recognition of foreign credentials or the experience they gained in their home country, that forces them into precarious employment," stated Saïd Bergheul, a professor at Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue and a specialist in issues relating to immigrant fathers.

Fathers derive greater satisfaction from their role as parents but experience greater parental stress

Overall, 42% of immigrant fathers surveyed for the QPS reported a high level of satisfaction with their role as fathers, compared with 21% of Canadian-born fathers. However, more of them experience high parental stress (24% vs 20%).

"For fathers, immigration often means new ways of looking after their children, but also the need to adapt their parenting practices. These fathers report greater involvement in their children's upbringing, as well as in helping them with schoolwork and their leisure and social activities. On the other hand, many fathers express incomprehension or fear about certain aspects of education in Quebec," explains Christine Gervais, a professor at Université du Québec en Outaouais and an immigration specialist.

The people in their various circles are less available to help them

Left without the support of their extended family back home, and often with a more limited social network, fathers and mothers from a migrant background often have to cope with a lack of support in their parenting role. Among the fathers who took part in the QPS, 59% said that the people in their various circles were not available to help them – a proportion twice as high as for Canadian-born fathers (28%).

They have a stronger co-parenting relationship

Compared with Canadian-born fathers, more immigrant fathers surveyed in the QPS reported high levels of support from their spouses (66% of immigrant fathers, compared with 51% of Canadian-born fathers). They are also more likely to say they are seldom or never criticized by their spouse (57% vs. 52%).

"As a result of immigration, parents grow closer and feel that in the absence of their extended family they have to help each other get by. Many fathers thus become their spouse's main source of support during the transition to parenthood. They learn their new role with the help of their spouse," stated Christine Gervais.

Welcoming and supporting immigrant fathers

To better welcome and support immigrant fathers, RVP proposes the following:

Provide better support for integrating immigrant fathers into their jobs, and help them to meet their family's basic needs;

Support immigrant fathers in adapting to their role as fathers, and promote the father-child bond through appropriate interventions;

Support the co-parenting relationship and its transformation, in particular by paying attention to each parent's specific circumstances;

Help mitigate the effects of lack of support from extended family and friends by developing strategies with organizations that support immigrant families, including better promotion of and access to services and resources.

"If immigrant fathers and their families are to find their place in our society, we must be sensitive to their realities and the very real challenges they face. The best way to do this is to give them their say and to listen to them attentively. They really have a lot to tell us, a big contribution to make," stated Raymond Villeneuve, executive director of Regroupement pour la Valorisation de la Paternité.

What about the language question?

According to EQP data, 85% of immigrant fathers in Quebec are able to carry on a conversation in French. However, 37% of them speak English and other languages at home, a proportion that increases to 45% for fathers who arrived in Canada less than 5 years ago. To meet the needs of immigrant fathers, it is important to take this reality into account.

We invite you to consult the analysis and proposals document entitled Mieux comprendre la diversité des réalités des pères issus de l'immigration afin de mieux les soutenir et valoriser leur apport à la société québécoise.

QPS highlights : https://www.semainedelapaternite.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/RVP_SQP2025_Fiche_technique.pdf

About Regroupement pour la Valorisation de la Paternité

RVP is a group of 250 organizations and individuals from all regions of Quebec whose mandate is to promote father engagement for the well-being of children, with a focus on family and with respect for gender equality. RVP's objective is to enable the integration of father-inclusive practices into family services and public policies in Quebec.

"For my kids and my family – building a hopeful future here"

13th edition of the Semaine Québécoise de la Paternité

The 13th edition of the Semaine Québécoise de la Paternité takes place June 9 to 15, 2025 on the theme "For my kids and my family – building a hopeful future here." The theme was developed based on what immigrant fathers themselves said as well as on the testimonies of people who work with them. It reflects the motivation of the vast majority of Quebec fathers of immigrant origin. The theme of SQP 2025 is to make Quebec society more aware of the realities experienced by immigrant fathers, so that collectively we can better help and support them.

