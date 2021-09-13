In recent months, Quebecers have been made more aware of the impact that their purchases of products designed or manufactured here have on the economy of the province and their regions. This new craze for local purchasing has also been decisive for several companies in the fashion industry, a sector mainly made up of SMEs and severely affected by the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time of economic recovery and as part of the cultural calendar, the mmode Cluster wants the SMM, thanks to its diversified program, to become a fashion Rendez-Vous for the general public, an opportunity to take a moment to discover new local companies and to stock our wardrobes with items purchased from locally established brands and banners.

"The SMM's program reflects the richness and variety of Quebec fashion scene. Across Montreal and online, dozens of activities are offered throughout the week, for all tastes and all budgets, to allow the public to discover new Quebec-based brands and to buy locally in a festive atmosphere: pop-up shops, shopping events, workshop sales, online sales, collection launches and more," says Debbie Zakaib, executive director of the mmode Cluster.

A WEEK UNDER THE SIGN OF SOLIDARITY

For its first year at the helm of Semaine Mode de Montréal, an event that returns after almost 10 years of absence with a brand new formula, the mmode Cluster has brought together emerging and established designers, independent retailers, large retail chains, fashion schools, associations, business development corporations and public partners. "We have witnessed an unprecedented outpouring of solidarity across the industry over the past year and we must continue to work together to ensure the economic vitality of the sector in times of recovery. A unifying initiative like Semaine Mode de Montréal is a new opportunity for newcomers and industry leaders alike to proudly celebrate our creativity while allowing consumers to discover and support local businesses, "explains François Roberge, CEO of Boutique la Vie en Rose Inc. and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the mmode Cluster.

About mmode ( mmode.ca ):

mmode is a non-profit organization with the mission of bringing together players of Québec's fashion industry, including from its four main pillars: designers, manufacturers, wholesalers-distributors, and retailers. mmode also has the mandate to create business and innovation synergies, and so contribute to improving the competitiveness and growth of this ecosystem. mmode thanks its public funders: the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal (CMM), the Gouvernement du Québec, and the Government of Canada.

About the industry:

In 38th place of the global ranking of fashion capitals, Montréal is one of the three most important North American cities when it comes to garment manufacturing, along with Los Angeles and New York City. The Quebec fashion sector generates 8 billion dollars in manufactured goods and sales by wholesalers-distributors. With more than 1,850 stakeholders, including manufacturers, retailers, wholesalers, distributors, and designers, this strategic pillar of the Quebec economy creates more than 83,000 jobs.

