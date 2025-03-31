Select FormulaX: Curaleaf's New Hemp THC Energy Drink Hits the Market

Select FormulaX introduces an innovative category to the hemp beverage space, for those seeking an uplifting and focused experience

STAMFORD, Conn., March 31, 2025 /CNW/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today announced an exciting category extension in hemp beverages, with Select FormulaX, a new hemp-derived THC energy drink. Select FormulaX is a fast-acting, flavor-filled 10mg THC experience with the added boost of caffeine, sold in sixteen-ounce cans directly to adult consumers through the Company's online storefront, TheHempCompany.com. Customers can also find Select FormulaX at Curaleaf stores in Arizona and Maine, at major retailers, and soon, through on-demand delivery services in select states.

Select FormulaX

In addition to 10 mg hemp THC, Select FormulaX offers a 50 mg boost of caffeine, similar to a can of soda or half of a cup of coffee, but free from artificial flavors, colors, sweeteners, and high fructose corn syrup. Available in Glacial Melt and Rocket Pop flavors, each can balances sweet and sour flavor notes with a delicious fruit medley to offer a crisp, refreshing taste with every sip. A thermo-temperature packaging feature turns the can color bright blue when it has reached the optimal chilled temperature for enjoyment. This new addition to the Select beverage portfolio is positioned to support those seeking a focused experience, ranging from the daytime festival goer to the extreme sports fan or the all-night e-gamer. Select FormulaX is ideal for adults seeking a higher dose of hemp THC, pairing bold flavors with a boost of energy for either day or night.

"The latest addition to our signature Select 'X' product line reinforces our dedication to expanding our product portfolio and integrating our own Farm Bill compliant products into the high growth, hemp-derived THC market," said Boris Jordan, Chairman & CEO of Curaleaf. "Offering caffeine with 10 mg hemp THC presents a new and timely category to the hemp beverage space, and we're proud to be the innovators behind this new experience to the market. It follows a trend we're seeing among young adults who are seeking a beverage to enhance everyday activities, while also moving away from alcohol, and toward cannabis. Select Hemp Seltzers continue to grow in popularity across the hemp market nationally, and Select FormulaX is an excellent addition to our highly rated beverage line."

Select FormulaX is the latest addition to Curaleaf's growing portfolio of hemp-derived THC products. Through the Company's online marketplace, Curaleaf offers consumers a diverse collection of carefully manufactured, expertly formulated, and Farm Bill-compliant hemp-derived products, including Select Zero Proof Seltzer, Select Fast-Acting Bites, Classic Bites, XBites, and Snooze Bites. The Company's hemp portfolio is made in a certified cGMP facility containing only naturally derived THC from hemp, and are only sold to consumers 21+ bringing reliability, responsibility and quality to a growing marketplace of hemp-derived products.

To learn more about Select FormulaX and the Company's other high-quality hemp products, including beverages and gummies, please visit: TheHempCompany.com.

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to enhance lives by cultivating, sharing and celebrating the power of the plant. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select, Grassroots, JAMS, Find and Zero Proof provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult use markets. Curaleaf International is powered by a strong presence in all stages of the supply chain. Its unique distribution network throughout Europe, Canada and Australasia brings together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF.

For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

This media advisory contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning the launch of Select FormulaX. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed on March 3, 2025, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Contacts:

Investor Contact:

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Camilo Lyon, Chief Investment Officer

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Jordon Rahmil, VP Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.