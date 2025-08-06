Curaleaf Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results; Domestic Stabilization, Robust International Momentum

Second quarter 2025 total revenue of $315 million

Second quarter 2025 International revenue of $41 million

Second quarter 2025 adjusted gross margin(1) of 49%

Awarded license to operate in Turkey's nascent medical cannabis market

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today reported its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. All financial information is reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and is provided in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Boris Jordan, Chairman and CEO of Curaleaf, stated, "Second quarter revenue was $315 million, up 1.5% compared to the first quarter, consistent with our guidance. Adjusted gross margin of 49% increased 120 basis points compared to the prior year period. We generated $66 million in adjusted EBITDA resulting in a 21% AEBITDA margin. Our international segment delivered another solid quarter of 62% year-over-year growth. We ended Q2 with $102 million in cash, after making $47 million in interest and debt payments."

Mr. Jordan continued, "Over the past decade, we've scaled Curaleaf into a global cannabis leader, now operating in 17 U.S. states plus 15 countries worldwide. Today, I'm proud to announce another key milestone: we have been awarded a license to operate in Turkey, a country of 87 million people, further expanding our international footprint. We also strengthened our leadership team with four senior executive appointments that deepen our commercial expertise and position us for our next phase of growth. With our infrastructure built and asset base set, we're now sharpening our focus on product quality, customer service, and supply chain excellence—positioning Curaleaf to thrive in a volatile environment and capitalize on emerging opportunities. Global consumer demand for cannabis is strong and accelerating, and with the right team, strategy, and foundation in place, we are uniquely positioned to lead the next wave of industry growth."

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Net Revenue of $314.5 million , a year-over-year decrease of 8% compared to Q2 2024 revenue of $342.3 million . Sequentially, net revenue increased 1.5% compared to Q1 2025 revenue of $310.0 million

, a year-over-year decrease of 8% compared to Q2 2024 revenue of . Sequentially, net revenue increased 1.5% compared to Q1 2025 revenue of Gross profit of $152.6 million and gross margin of 49%, an increase of 160 basis points year-over-year

and gross margin of 49%, an increase of 160 basis points year-over-year Adjusted gross profit (1) of $153.5 million and adjusted gross margin (1) of 49%, an increase of 120 basis points year-over-year

of and adjusted gross margin of 49%, an increase of 120 basis points year-over-year Net loss attributable to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. from continuing operations of $50.6 million or net loss per share from continuing operations of $0.07

or net loss per share from continuing operations of Adjusted net loss (1) from continuing operations of $47.8 million or adjusted net loss per share from continuing operations of $0.06

from continuing operations of or adjusted net loss per share from continuing operations of Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $65.5 million and adjusted EBITDA margin ([1]) of 21%, a 40 basis point decrease year-over-year

of and adjusted EBITDA margin of 21%, a 40 basis point decrease year-over-year Cash at quarter end totaled $102.3 million

Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 Financial Highlights

Net revenue of $624.5 million , a decrease of 8% year-over-year

, a decrease of 8% year-over-year International revenue of $75.8 million , an increase of 67% compared to 2024 revenue of $45.3 million

, an increase of 67% compared to 2024 revenue of Gross profit of $307.7 million and gross margin of 49%

and gross margin of 49% Adjusted gross profit (1) of $309.0 million and adjusted gross margin (1) of 50%

of and adjusted gross margin of 50% Operating cash flow from continuing operations of $51.1 million and free cash flow from continuing operations of $19.8 million

and free cash flow from continuing operations of Net loss from continuing operations of $105.4 million or net loss per share from continuing operations of $0.14

or net loss per share from continuing operations of Adjusted net loss (1) from continuing operations of $95.5 million or adjusted net loss per share from continuing operations of $0.13

from continuing operations of or adjusted net loss per share from continuing operations of Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $130.7 million and adjusted EBITDA margin of 21%

Second Quarter 2025 Operational Highlights

Opened the Company's 66 th retail location in Florida , in Winter Park , as well as the 3rd location in Ohio in Lima , bringing the nationwide store count to 153 locations

retail location in , in , as well as the 3rd location in in , bringing the nationwide store count to 153 locations Opened the first fully dedicated hemp retail storefront in West Palm Beach, FL

Launched Anthem, our new cylindrical style pre-roll brand rooted in American innovation, in New York , New Jersey , Illinois , Massachusetts , Arizona , and Florida with more states to come

, , , , , and with more states to come Launched Select ACE, an ultra-clear, ultra-pure oil utilizing our proprietary Aqueous Cannabis Extraction production method in New York

Achieved EU-MDR certification for the world's first medically certified liquid cannabis inhalation device with plans to launch in the UK and other key European and Australian markets as regulations evolve.

Hired four senior executives to bolster management team; Rahul Pinto , President; Scott Crawford , SVP Merchandising; Justin Miller , SVP Brand Marketing; and Helen Chen , SVP Digital

Post Second Quarter 2025 Operational Highlights

Completed the buyout of minority partner of international business and now own 100% of Curaleaf International allowing for increased operational flexibility and a simplified structure

Awarded a license to operate in Turkey's nascent medical cannabis program anticipated to launch in 2026

nascent medical cannabis program anticipated to launch in 2026 On August 1 st opened the Company's 67th medical dispensary in Florida , in St. Augustine , bringing the nationwide count to 154 locations

(1) Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted gross profit and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures, and adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income (loss) per share and adjusted gross margin are non-GAAP financial ratios, in each case without a standardized definition under GAAP and which may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers. See "Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures" below for definitions and more information regarding Curaleaf's use of non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial ratios. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures" below for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure used in this press release from the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Revenues, net by Segment ($ thousands)



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

June 30, 2024 Domestic revenues:









Retail revenue $ 216,538

$ 219,644

$ 255,199 Wholesale revenue 56,987

55,207

61,456 Management fee income 86

238

392 Total domestic revenues $ 273,611

$ 275,089

$ 317,047



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

June 30, 2024 International revenues:









Retail revenue $ 12,929

$ 11,058

$ 8,844 Wholesale revenue 25,970

22,457

15,339 Management fee income 2,010

1,405

1,056 Total international revenues $ 40,909

$ 34,920

$ 25,239



Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024 Domestic revenues:





Retail revenue $ 436,182

$ 515,768 Wholesale revenue 112,194

119,342 Management fee income 322

806 Total domestic revenues $ 548,698

$ 635,916



Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024 International revenues:





Retail revenue $ 23,988

$ 16,346 Wholesale revenue 48,427

26,959 Management fee income 3,416

1,997 Total international revenues $ 75,831

$ 45,302

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had $102.3 million of cash and $561.0 million of outstanding debt net of unamortized debt discounts.

During the six months ended June 30, 2025, Curaleaf invested $31.3 million in capital expenditures, focused on facility upgrades, automation, and selective retail expansion in strategic markets.

Shares Outstanding

For the second quarter of 2025 and 2024, the Company's weighted average Subordinate Voting Shares plus Multiple Voting Shares outstanding amounted to 757,270,633 and 740,787,287 shares, respectively.

For the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, the Company's weighted average Subordinate Voting Shares plus Multiple Voting Shares outstanding amounted to 755,737,314 and 738,467,477 shares, respectively.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast for investors and analysts on Wednesday, August 6, 2025 at 5:00 P.M. ET to discuss Q2 2025 earnings results. The call can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2926 in the U.S., Canada 1-416-639-5883, or internationally from 1-412-317-6300. The conference pin # is 3090114.

A replay of the conference call can be accessed at 1-877-344-7529 in the U.S., Canada 1-855-669-9658, or internationally from 1-412-317-0088, using the replay pin # 1472267.

A webcast of the call can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Curaleaf website at ir.curaleaf.com. The teleconference will be available for replay starting at approximately 7:00 P.M. ET on Wednesday, August 6, 2025 and will end at 11:59 P.M. ET on August 13, 2025.

Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures

Curaleaf reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP and uses a number of financial measures and ratios when assessing its results and measuring overall performance. Some of these financial measures and ratios are not calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Curaleaf refers to certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios, such as "adjusted gross profit", "adjusted gross margin", "adjusted net income (loss)", "adjusted EBITDA", "adjusted EBITDA margin" and "Free cash flow from operations". These measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. "Adjusted gross profit" is defined by Curaleaf as gross profit net of cost of goods sold and related other add-backs. "Adjusted gross margin" is defined by Curaleaf as adjusted gross profit divided by total revenues. "Adjusted net income (loss)" is defined by Curaleaf as net income (loss) net of (gain) loss on impairments and related other add-backs. "Adjusted net income (loss) per share" is defined by Curaleaf as adjusted net income (loss) divided by the weighted average common shares outstanding. "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined by Curaleaf as income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization less share-based compensation expense and other add-backs related to business development, acquisition, financing and reorganization costs. "Adjusted EBITDA margin" is defined by Curaleaf as adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue. "Free cash flow from operations" is defined by Curaleaf as net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations less the purchases of property, plant and equipment (i.e. net capital expenditures). Curaleaf considers these measures to be an important indicator of the financial strength and performance of our business. Curaleaf believes the adjusted results presented provide relevant and useful information for investors, because they clarify our actual operating performance, make it easier to compare our results with those of other companies and allow investors to review performance in the same way as our management. Since these measures are not calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, they should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, our reported U.S. GAAP financial results as indicators of our performance, and they may not be comparable to similarly named measures from other issuers. The tables below provide reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures Adjusted Gross Profit from Continuing Operations ($ thousands)



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

June 30, 2024 Gross profit from continuing operations $ 152,553

$ 155,175

$ 160,465 Other add-backs(1) 980

265

2,662 Adjusted gross profit from continuing operations(2) $ 153,533

$ 155,440

$ 163,127 Adjusted gross profit margin from continuing operations(2) 48.8 %

50.1 %

47.7 %











(1) Other add-backs reflect the impact on cost of goods sold from non-cash inventory adjustments and various non-routine start up and severance costs. (2) Represents a Non-GAAP measure or Non-GAAP ratio. See preceding "Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures" section for definitions and

more information regarding Curaleaf's use of Non-GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP ratios. The table above provides a reconciliation of Gross

profit from continuing operations, the most comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted gross profit from continuing operations, a non-GAAP measure.

Gross profit from continuing operations was $152.6 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared with $160.5 million in the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2025 was $153.5 million compared with $163.1 million in the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted gross profit margin from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2025 was 49%, an increase of 120 basis points compared with the second quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase in adjusted gross profit margin was due to improved efficiencies in the Company's cultivation and manufacturing operations.



Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024 Gross profit from continuing operations $ 307,729

$ 321,369 Other add-backs(1) 1,245

3,173 Adjusted gross profit from continuing operations(2) $ 308,974

$ 324,542 Adjusted gross profit margin from continuing operations(2) 49.5 %

47.6 %







(1) Other add-backs reflect the impact on cost of goods sold from non-cash inventory adjustments and various non-routine

start up and severance costs. (2) Represents a Non-GAAP measure or Non-GAAP ratio. See preceding "Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures"

section for definitions and more information regarding Curaleaf's use of Non-GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP ratios.

The table above provides a reconciliation of Gross profit from continuing operations, the most comparable GAAP measure,

to Adjusted gross profit from continuing operations, a non-GAAP measure.

Gross profit from continuing operations was $307.7 million in the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared with $321.4 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024. Adjusted gross profit from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $309.0 million compared with $324.5 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024. Adjusted gross profit margin from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was 50%, an increase of 190 basis points compared with the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Adjusted Net Loss from Continuing Operations ($ thousands)



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

June 30, 2024 Net loss from continuing operations $ (50,602)

$ (54,793)

$ (48,553) (Gain) loss on impairment (1,209)

3,695

1,774 Other add-backs(1) 4,014

3,363

6,334 Adjusted net loss from continuing operations(2) $ (47,797)

$ (47,735)

$ (40,445) Adjusted net loss per share from continuing operations(2) $ (0.06)

$ (0.06)

$ (0.05) Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted 757,270,633

744,898,937

740,787,287











(1) Other add-backs primarily include costs related to legal fees, rent and other facility costs and non-cash inventory adjustments. (2) Represents a non-GAAP measure or Non-GAAP ratio. See preceding "Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures" section for definitions and

more information regarding Curaleaf's use of Non-GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP ratios. The table above provides a reconciliation of Net loss

from continuing operations, the most comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted net loss from continuing operations, a non-GAAP measure.



Six months ended

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024 Net loss from continuing operations $ (105,395)

$ (100,129) Loss (gain) on impairment 2,486

(2,152) Other add-backs(1) 7,377

11,374 Adjusted net loss from continuing operations(2) $ (95,532)

$ (90,907) Adjusted net loss per share from continuing operations(2) $ (0.13)

$ (0.12) Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted 755,737,314

738,467,477







(1) Other add-backs primarily include costs related to legal fees, non-routine severance, rent and other facility costs and non-cash inventory adjustments. (2) Represents a non-GAAP measure or Non-GAAP ratio. See preceding "Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures" section for definitions and

more information regarding Curaleaf's use of Non-GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP ratios. The table above provides a reconciliation of Net loss

from continuing operations, the most comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted net loss from continuing operations, a non-GAAP measure.

Adjusted EBITDA ($ thousands)



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

June 30, 2024 Net loss $ (53,606)

$ (60,244)

$ (49,830) Net loss from discontinued operations (3,004)

(5,451)

(1,277) Net loss from continuing operations (50,602)

(54,793)

(48,553) Interest expense, net 25,554

25,074

24,810 Provision for income taxes 31,381

36,855

31,391 Depreciation and amortization(1) 49,724

49,358

51,784 Share-based compensation 8,477

4,624

6,843 (Gain) loss on impairment (1,209)

3,695

1,774 Total other (income) expense, net (1,839)

(3,003)

(1,875) Other add-backs(2) 4,014

3,363

6,334 Adjusted EBITDA(3) $ 65,500

$ 65,173

$ 72,508 Adjusted EBITDA Margin(3) 20.8 %

21.0 %

21.2 %











(1) Depreciation and amortization expense include amounts charged to Cost of goods sold on the Statement of Operations. (2) Other add-backs primarily include costs related to legal fees, rent and other facility costs and non-cash inventory adjustments. (3) Represents a non-GAAP measure or Non-GAAP ratio. See "Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures" below for definitions

and more information regarding Curaleaf's use of Non-GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP ratios. The table above provides a

reconciliation of Net loss, the most comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure.

Adjusted EBITDA was $65.5 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $72.5 million for the second quarter of 2024, and Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 20.8%.



Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024 Net loss $ (113,850)

$ (100,839) Net loss from discontinued operations (8,455)

(710) Net loss from continuing operations (105,395)

(100,129) Interest expense, net 50,628

50,572 Provision from income taxes 68,236

71,480 Depreciation and amortization(1) 99,082

103,242 Share-based compensation 13,101

14,352 Loss (gain) on impairment 2,486

(2,152) Total other (expense) income, net (4,841)

478 Other add-backs(2) 7,377

11,374 Adjusted EBITDA(3) $ 130,674

$ 149,217 Adjusted EBITDA Margin(3) 20.9 %

21.9 %







(1) Depreciation and amortization expense include amounts charged to Cost of goods sold on the

Statement of Operations. (2) Other add-backs primarily include costs related to legal fees, non-routine severance, rent and

other facility costs and non-cash inventory adjustments. (3) Represents a non-GAAP measure or Non-GAAP ratio. See "Non-GAAP Financial and

Performance Measures" below for definitions and more information regarding Curaleaf's use

of Non-GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP ratios. The table above provides a reconciliation

of Net loss, the most comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure.

Adjusted EBITDA was $130.7 million in the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared with $149.2 million in the prior year period, and Adjusted EBITDA margin declined to 21%.

Free Cash Flow ($ thousands)



Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations $ 51,109 Less: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (31,304) Free cash flow from continuing operations(1) $ 19,805



(1) Represents a Non-GAAP measure or Non-GAAP ratio. See "Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures" above

for definitions and more information regarding Curaleaf's use of Non-GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP ratios.

The table above provides a reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations, a GAAP

measure, to Free cash flow from continuing operations, a non-GAAP measure.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ thousands)



As of

June 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

Unaudited

Audited Assets





Cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash and cash equivalents) $ 102,269

$ 107,226 Other current assets 327,986

322,455 Property, plant and equipment, net 540,180

546,426 Right-of-use assets, finance lease, net 102,715

105,168 Right-of-use assets, operating lease, net 114,131

116,519 Intangible assets, net 1,060,302

1,085,397 Goodwill 635,507

628,884 Other long-term assets 33,717

37,461 Total assets $ 2,916,807

$ 2,949,536







Liabilities, Temporary equity and Shareholders' equity





Total current liabilities $ 293,069

$ 387,925 Total long-term liabilities 1,688,479

1,568,218 Redeemable non-controlling interest contingency 63,962

132,179 Total shareholders' equity 871,297

861,214 Total liabilities, temporary equity and shareholders' equity $ 2,916,807

$ 2,949,536

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) ($ thousands, except for share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenues, net:













Retail and wholesale revenues $ 312,424

$ 340,838

$ 620,791

$ 678,415 Management fee income 2,096

1,448

3,738

2,803 Total revenues, net 314,520

342,286

624,529

681,218 Cost of goods sold 161,967

181,821

316,800

359,849 Gross profit 152,553

160,465

307,729

321,369 Operating expenses:













Selling, general and administrative 105,217

109,507

212,501

213,899 Share-based compensation 8,477

6,843

13,101

14,352 Depreciation and amortization 35,574

36,568

71,014

72,869 Total operating expenses 149,268

152,918

296,616

301,120 Income from continuing operations 3,285

7,547

11,113

20,249 Other income (expense):













Interest income 166

310

338

327 Interest expense (14,646)

(14,792)

(28,807)

(30,155) Interest expense related to lease liabilities and financial obligations (11,074)

(10,328)

(22,158)

(20,744) Gain (loss) on impairment 1,209

(1,774)

(2,486)

2,152 Other income (expense), net 1,839

1,875

4,841

(478) Total other expense, net (22,506)

(24,709)

(48,272)

(48,898) Loss before provision for income taxes (19,221)

(17,162)

(37,159)

(28,649) Provision for income taxes (31,381)

(31,391)

(68,236)

(71,480) Net loss from continuing operations (50,602)

(48,553)

(105,395)

(100,129) Net loss from discontinued operations (3,004)

(1,277)

(8,455)

(710) Net loss (53,606)

(49,830)

(113,850)

(100,839) Less: Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest (445)

(945)

372

(3,642) Net loss attributable to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. $ (53,161)

$ (48,885)

$ (114,222)

$ (97,197)















Per share – basic and diluted:













Net loss per share from continuing operations – basic and diluted $ (0.07)

$ (0.07)

$ (0.14)

$ (0.14) Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted 757,270,633

740,787,287

755,737,314

738,467,477

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to enhance lives by cultivating, sharing and celebrating the power of the plant. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select, Grassroots, Find, Anthem and The Hemp Company provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult use markets. Curaleaf International is powered by a strong presence in all stages of the supply chain. Its unique distribution network throughout Europe, Canada and Australasia brings together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com.

Curaleaf IR X Account: https://x.com/Curaleaf_IR

Investor Relations Website: https://ir.curaleaf.com/

Contact Information:

Investor Contact:

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Camilo Lyon, Chief Investment Officer

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Jordon Rahmil, VP Public Relations

[email protected]

Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and U.S. securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on management's current beliefs, expectations or assumptions regarding the future of the business, plans and strategies, operational results and other future conditions of the Company. In addition, the Company may make or approve certain statements in future filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities, in press releases, or in oral or written presentations by representatives of the Company that are not statements of historical fact and may also constitute forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, made by the Company that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements preceded by, followed by or that include words such as "assumptions", "assumes", "guidance", "outlook", "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "expects", "plans", "intends", "anticipates", "targeted", "continues", "forecasts", "designed", "goal" or the negative of those words or other similar or comparable words. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, disclosure in this press release as well as statements regarding the Company's objectives, plans and goals, including benefits of recent or future acquisitions, rebranding and product offering expansion, as well as future operating results and economic performance are forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as at the date they are made and are based on information currently available and on the then current expectations.

Holders of securities of the Company are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but instead are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time they were provided or made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, as applicable, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: the legality of cannabis in the U.S., including the fact that cannabis is a controlled substance under the United States Federal Controlled Substances Act; anti-money laundering laws and regulations; the lack of access to U.S. bankruptcy protections; financing risks, including risks related to additional financing and restricted access to banking; general regulatory and legal risks, including the potential constraints on the Company's ability to expand its business in the U.S. by virtue of the restrictions of the TSX following the TSX listing; risk of legal, regulatory or political change; general regulatory and licensing risks; limitation on ownership of licenses; risks relating to regulatory action and approvals from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"); the fact that cannabis may become subject to increased regulation by the FDA; potential heightened scrutiny by regulatory authorities following the TSX listing; loss of foreign private issuer status; risks related to internal controls over financial reporting; litigation risks; increased costs as a result of being a public company in Canada and the U.S.; recent and proposed legislation in respect of U.S. cannabis licensing; environmental risks, including risks related to environmental regulation and unknown environmental risks; general business risks including risks related to the Company's expansion into foreign jurisdictions; future acquisitions or dispositions; service providers; enforceability of contracts; the ability of our shareholders to resell their subordinate voting shares on the TSX; the Company's reliance on senior management and key personnel, and the Company's ability to recruit and retain such senior management and key personnel; competition risks; risks inherent in an agricultural business; unfavorable publicity or consumer perception; product liability; product recalls; the results of future clinical research; reliance on inputs; risks related to limited market data and inherent limitations in forecasting; intellectual property risks; constraints on marketing products; fraudulent or illegal activity by employees, consultants and contractors; increased labor costs based on union activity; information technology systems and cyber-attacks; security breaches; the Company's reliance on management services agreements with subsidiaries and affiliates; website accessibility; high bonding and insurance coverage; risks of leverage; management of the Company's growth; the fact that past performance may not be indicative of future results and that financial projections may prove materially inaccurate or incorrect; risks related to conflicts of interests; challenging global economic conditions including tariffs (and other retaliatory measures) and global trade conflicts; currency fluctuations; risks related to the Company's business structure and securities; including the status of the Company as a holding company; no dividend record; risks related to the Company's indebtedness; concentrated voting control; risks related to the sale of a substantial amount of the Company's subordinate voting shares; the volatility of the market price for the subordinate voting shares; liquidity risks associated with an investment in the subordinate voting shares; risks associated with securities or industry analysts not publishing or ceasing to publish research or reports or publishing misleading information about the Company; the potentially limited market for the subordinate voting shares for holders of the Company's securities who live in the U.S.; shareholders having little to no rights to participate in the Company's business affairs; enforcement against directors and officers outside of Canada may prove difficult; and tax risks; as well as those risk factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 3, 2025 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and additional risks described in the Company's Annual Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024 (both of which documents have been or will be filed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on its EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov/edgar/html), and as described from time to time in documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. The purpose of forward-looking statements is to provide the reader with a description of management's expectations, and such forward-looking statements may not be appropriate for any other purpose. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from what is projected in the forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. The Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider has reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this press release.

