SEI Canada Removes Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.'s Value Momentum Strategy from its Canadian Equity Fund

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2019 /CNW/ -- SEI Investments Canada Company (SEI Canada), a wholly-owned subsidiary of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC), today announced the removal of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.'s (Hillsdale) value momentum strategy from the Canadian Equity Fund.

"We are restructuring the Canadian Equity Fund to enhance return exposure and focus on portfolio sub-advisors whose strategies more directly align with SEI's investment framework," said Kevin Barr, Head of the Investment Management Unit at SEI. "Hillsdale remains as a portfolio sub-advisor, implementing its Canadian momentum strategy within our Canadian Equity Fund. We remain confident in Hillsdale's ability."

About SEI Canada

SEI founded its Canadian business in 1983, pioneering innovative asset management techniques for institutional investors. Today, SEI offers integrated investment management and strategic advice solutions to help institutional investors achieve their organizational goals and fulfill fiduciary responsibilities. Capitalizing on its investment expertise, SEI began offering investment solutions to retail investors through investment advisors in 1994. The investment approach provides multi-manager, globally diversified strategies with an appropriate home-country bias for Canadian retail investors. SEI's goals-based strategies, strategic asset allocation strategies and asset class funds are available through select dealer relationships. For more information, visit seic.com/en-CA.

About SEI

After 50 years in business, SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) remains a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions that help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of June 30, 2019, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers $970 billion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including $335 billion in assets under management and $630 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com .

SEI Investments Canada Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of SEI Investments Company, is the Manager of the SEI Funds in Canada.

The information contained herein is for general and educational information purposes only and is not intended to constitute legal, tax, accounting, securities, research or investment advice regarding the Funds or any security in particular, nor an opinion regarding the appropriateness of any investment. This information should not be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell a security, derivative or futures contract. You should not act or rely on the information contained herein without obtaining specific legal, tax, accounting and investment advice from an investment professional.

There are risks involved with investing, including loss of principal. In addition to the normal risks associated with investing, international investments may involve risk of capital loss from unfavourable fluctuation in currency values, from differences in generally accepted accounting principles or from economic or political instability in other nations.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

