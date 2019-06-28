SEI Canada Decreases Risk Rating on Several Funds

SEI's International Equity Fund Adds Subadvisor to its Line-up

TORONTO, June 28, 2019 /CNW/ -- SEI Investments Canada Company (SEI Canada), a wholly-owned subsidiary of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC), today announced changes to the risk ratings of several SEI Canada funds, as well as Lazard Asset Management LLC's addition as a subadvisor to the International Equity Fund (formerly known as the EAFE Equity Fund), effective June 28, 2019.

After conducting its regular annual review, SEI Canada has decreased the risk ratings for specific classes of several funds, which are listed below and will be disclosed in the Fund Facts and Funds' Simplified Prospectus dated June 28, 2019.

Fund name Classes Previous Risk Rating New Risk Rating All Equity Fund All classes Medium Low to medium Balanced 60/40 All classes Low to medium Low Balanced Fund All classes Low to medium Low Balanced Monthly Income Fund All classes Low to medium Low Canadian Equity Fund All classes Medium Low to medium Canadian Small Company Equity Fund All classes Medium to high Medium Global Managed Volatility Fund All classes Medium Low to medium Growth 100 Fund All classes Medium Low to medium International Equity Fund All classes Medium Low to medium US Large Cap Index Fund E, F, I, O, R only Medium Low to medium US Large Company Equity Fund E, F, I, O, R only Medium Low to medium US Small Company Equity Fund F(H), I(H), O(H), R(H) only Medium to high Medium

No changes were made to the investment objectives or strategies of any of these funds. More information on the risk rating methodology, as well as the investment objectives and strategies of each fund, can be found in the prospectus referenced above.

About SEI Canada

SEI founded its Canadian business in 1983, pioneering innovative asset management techniques for institutional investors. Today, SEI offers integrated investment management and strategic advice solutions to help institutional investors achieve their organizational goals and fulfill fiduciary responsibilities. Capitalizing on its investment expertise, SEI began offering investment solutions to retail investors through investment advisors in 1994. The investment approach provides multi-manager, globally diversified strategies with an appropriate home-country bias for Canadian retail investors. SEI's goals-based strategies, strategic asset allocation strategies and asset class funds are available through select dealer relationships. For more information, visit seic.com/en-CA.

About SEI

After 50 years in business, SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) remains a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions that help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of March 31, 2019, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers $945 billion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including $332 billion in assets under management and $609 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com .

