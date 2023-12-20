BROSSARD, QC, Dec. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Segic, a leader in integrated benefits management, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Workind, an innovative solution for non-traditional benefits and well-being. This collaboration will introduce a comprehensive well-being offering within the Segic platform, marking a significant advancement in the holistic management of employee benefits.

Thanks to this partnership, Segic will integrate Workind's range of products and services directly into its portal for benefits program participants, offering users seamless access to resources that support mental, physical, and financial health. This move underscores Segic's commitment to promoting a more productive, engaged, and healthy workplace.

"The alliance with Workind allows us to expand our capabilities beyond traditional benefits management," says Danny Boulanger, President and CEO of Segic. "With Workind's well-being solution, we are redefining what a benefits platform can do, offering a more personalized and proactive approach to employee well-being."

Workind's offerings complement Segic's robust benefits management system by providing employees with on-demand access to a range of products and services tailored to their unique needs and lifestyles. The integration will enable users to track their well-being activities, access support services, and make informed decisions about their health and well-being.

"We are thrilled to partner with Segic and propel a platform that places employee well-being at the forefront," notes Farnel Fleurant, Founder and CEO of Workind. "Our goal is to facilitate access to personalized benefits that meet the diverse needs of participants and improve their overall well-being. With Segic, we are making this a reality for organizations of all sizes."

The enhanced platform will be available in the first quarter of 2024 to all Segic clients, offering a unified solution that meets the growing demand for comprehensive employee benefits and well-being programs.

About Segic

Segic is a cutting-edge SaaS platform offering global benefits management solutions designed to simplify the administration of group, voluntary, and individual insurance. Focused on innovation and flexibility, Segic enables employers to improve their health strategy, retain employees, attract new talent, and increase collective well-being.

To learn more about our Benefits Marketplace, visit: www.segic.ca

About Workind

Workind's mission is to empower caring workplaces. Through a smart and intuitive platform, Workind provides a flexible solution allowing employees to access lifestyle and wellbeing benefits to shape the life balance that suits them while having a positive impact in their community.

To learn more about Workind, visit: www.workind.ca.

SOURCE SEGIC

For further information: Media Relations: Segic: Danny Boulanger, [email protected], 514 880-7704; Workind: Farnel Fleurant, [email protected], 438-887-7803