BROSSARD, QC, Feb. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Segic, a leader in integrated benefits management, proudly announces a new strategic partnership with Kaira, a personalized financial wellness application. This collaboration will introduce a comprehensive technological proactive financial coaching offer within the Segic platform, marking a significant advancement in the holistic management of employee benefits.

This collaboration enables Segic to enrich its platform with Kaira's app that goes beyond a simple financial tool. As an innovative solution, it contributes to increasing productivity and strengthening employee retention. Focused on analyzing individual financial behaviors, the application provides coaching tailored to the unique financial journey of each user. Kaira is committed to supporting employees in their quest for financial stability and achieving their goals. The integration of this application into the Segic platform demonstrates our commitment to promoting overall satisfaction and well-being at work.

"This alliance with Kaira opens the way for us to expand our capabilities beyond traditional benefits management," says Danny Boulanger, President and CEO of Segic. "With Kaira's personalized financial wellness application, we are redefining what a benefits platform can do, offering a proactive approach to the overall well-being of employees."

"Éric Mac Nicoll, co-founder and CEO of Kaira Technologies, highlights: 'Joining forces with Segic is an opportunity to become part of an innovative platform that fits unequivocally into the wellness profile. The fact that our solution, uniquely linked to financial management, adds significant value to our partnership. We're very excited to be part of this Benefits Marketplace, which increases the accessibility of our personalized financial wellness application to our target customer base of employers and their employees.'"

The enhanced platform will be available in the first quarter of 2024 to all Segic clients, offering a unified solution that meets the growing demand for comprehensive employee social benefits and well-being programs.

About Segic

Segic is a leading SaaS platform offering comprehensive benefits management solutions designed to simplify the administration of group, voluntary, and individual insurance. Focused on innovation and flexibility, Segic enables employers to enhance their health strategy, retain employees, attract new talent, and increase collective well-being.

About Kaira

Kaira, a trailblazer in financial wellness technology, offers a revolutionary app that empowers employees with personalized financial guidance. Leveraging AI, Kaira's app connects with secure technology to financial data, providing customized coaching to foster financial success and overall well-being.

