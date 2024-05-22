BROSSARD, QC, May 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Segic, a recognized leader in the group and individual benefits through its SaaS platform, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Venngo, a pioneer in discount and perks programs for private groups in North America. This collaboration offers exclusive access to significant savings with thousands of renowned brands and local businesses.

Welcome to Venngo on the Benefits Marketplace Segic (CNW Group/SEGIC)

Venngo offers endless discounts across 10 main categories, enabling members to achieve substantial savings while boosting sales for partner brands. The partnership aims to enhance Segic's offerings by integrating exclusive discounts and perks into its Benefits Marketplace, thereby improving the daily well-being of members and their families.

"Danny Boulanger, President and CEO of Segic, explains, 'Incorporating Venngo enriches our Benefits Marketplace with a broad spectrum of exclusive discounts, from apparel to travel, available solely to our group plan members. This enhancement strengthens our commitment to providing a proactive and comprehensive Benefits Marketplace for both B2B and B2C customers, thereby adding significant value."

"The SVP at Venngo, Sally Benn, also expresses excitement about the collaboration: 'This partnership allows us to merge our resources with Segic to offer an even broader range of discounts in diverse sectors such as fashion, electronics, and travel. Thanks to our extensive network of partners, members enjoy tangible savings and privileged access, enhancing their well-being and that of their families, all while enhancing the user experience through our platform accessible on mobile and online.'"

About Segic

Segic is an innovative SaaS platform that revolutionizes the group and individual benefits management and delivery. It simplifies and optimizes the administration of mandatory, voluntary and individual benefits, enhancing employer attractiveness and talent retention through a personalized approach to benefits.

Learn more about our Benefits Marketplace at: Segic

About Venngo

Venngo is a leader in providing private group discount programs in North America, offering access to exclusive savings at thousands of top brands and local shops. Our platform provides endless discounts in 10 major categories, enabling significant savings for consumers and boosting sales for brands.

For more information, visit our website at: Venngo

Media Contacts

Segic: Danny Boulanger, Email: [email protected], Phone: 514 880-7704

Venngo: Sally Benn, SVP Group Customers, Email: [email protected], Phone: 416-433-3951

