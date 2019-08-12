Seeking applications to deliver internships and digital skills training for recent graduates

Statements of interest due October 1, 2019, and full applications due December 16, 2019

OTTAWA, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - The labour market will undergo major changes in the coming years as a result of automation, robotics, big data, 3D printing and artificial intelligence. To address the challenges that will come with these changes, the Digital Skills for Youth (DS4Y) program was created to provide post-secondary graduates with training and meaningful work experience, helping them prepare for the jobs of tomorrow.

The Government of Canada is seeking applications from organizations with a strong network of small to medium-sized enterprises (SME) and not-for-profit organizations (i.e. employers) to deliver the DS4Y program. The program supports organizations that can connect businesses with youth to create employment opportunities and help young people build the digital skills needed for tomorrow's workforce. The deadline to provide a statement of intent is October 1, 2019, with the full application due on December 16, 2019.

DS4Y is part of the Government's Youth Employment and Skills Strategy, which provides Canadian youth with the tools and experience they need to launch successful careers.

The program is also one of many digital skills programs offered by the Government that seeks to bridge the digital divide by helping Canadians develop the skills they need to access new technologies.

More information on the DS4Y program and application process can be found online.

"Innovative technologies are changing the way Canadians work, live and access new opportunities. That's why our government is committed to building a Canada where all citizens have the skills to participate in the digital economy. The Digital Skills for Youth program will help recent graduates gain real-life work experience to prepare for, and succeed in, the jobs of tomorrow."

– The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development

The following types of organizations can apply for funding: for-profit and not-for-profit organizations; provincial, territorial and municipal governments and their agencies; Indigenous governments, band councils and other not-for-profit groups representing Indigenous people; and provincial and territorial Crown corporations.

Digital Skills for Youth will consider proposals for initiatives that run until the program end date of March 31, 2022 .

