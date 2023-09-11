TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) is establishing a Non-Auto Property & Casualty (P&C) Insurance Supervision Technical Advisory Committee (TAC). By taking this transparent and collaborative approach a wide array of voices will inform FSRA's direction and decision making.

"Engaging with industry experts is essential to help ensure the integrity and growth of our regulated sectors and to better protect consumers," said Beata Morris, Director, Market Conduct - P&C Insurance. "That's why we're encouraging professionals in Property & Casualty insurance to apply to be on our Technical Advisory Committee and provide their perspective on everything from supervision priorities to key risk areas in the sector."

The selected individuals will also provide expert advice, recommendations and feedback to FSRA.

FSRA is looking for 14 members for a two-year term starting in fall 2023.

Nominees should be senior members of their respective organization or profession. Nominees will represent their organization or profession on relevant issues.

Nominees must also have direct and extensive experience in Ontario's P&C insurance sector.

FSRA is the regulatory body for Ontario's P&C and general insurance sector. Ensuring the fair treatment of consumers in the P&C insurance sector is a key FSRA priority.

To learn more about the Non-Auto P&C Insurance Supervision TAC's mandate and selection criteria, please review the new Terms of Reference .

How to apply:

Interested applicants should send their resume and cover letter to John Buenavides .

Applications close on October 11, 2023.

Learn more:

FSRA continues to work on behalf of all stakeholders, including consumers, to ensure financial safety, fairness, and choice for everyone.

Learn more at www.fsrao.ca .

