OTTAWA, ON, May 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Many Canadian plants and animals often go unnoticed, yet healthy landscapes across the country depend on these near-invisible wonders of nature. COSEWIC, the Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada, met last week to consider the status of 16 wildlife species. These included several that go unseen – those that are active in the night or that live underground or in hard-to-reach places. Assessing secretive species underscores the importance of looking a little closer and learning all that we can to help them survive.

The committee considered the status of Great Plains Toad, found in the prairie potholes near the meeting in Regina – the homelands of the nêhiyawak, Anihšināpēk, Dakota, Lakota, Nakoda, and the Métis/Michif Nation.

According to Barbara Frazer, Plains Cree Knowledge Holder and Aboriginal Traditional Knowledge subcommittee (ATK) member, "Cree is verb based, this species is known as Opik watetew (large frog) descriptive in how it spends most of its time underground, below the frost. It belongs to the ayikis (frog) - Earth dweller family and its distinctive call announces the time of transition from winter into spring."

This hermit is threatened by climate change because it needs seasonal pools of water for breeding, and these are becoming increasingly rare on the Prairies because of drought. The committee assessed the species as Special Concern.

Because they fly at night and don't roost in large groups, Eastern Red, Hoary, and Silver-haired bats are elusive. These bats have faced losses in both habitat and food, as their roosting trees have been logged and their insect prey reduced by pesticides. And collisions with wind turbines on the bats' migratory flight south in the autumn pose a substantial threat – hundreds of thousands of bats are estimated to be killed this way every year. The good news is that mitigation can allow renewable energy and bats to coexist on the landscape.

"Mitigation works. Turning wind turbines off for very short periods at low wind speeds during the fall season can reduce mortality by 50-80%, while minimally compromising energy generation," notes Stephen Petersen, co-chair of COSEWIC's terrestrial mammals subcommittee.

All three bat species have declined dramatically in recent years and the committee assessed each of them as Endangered.

In Canada, the California Sword Fern is found on limestone cliffs at only three sites in southern British Columbia, areas that are also desirable for quarry operations and rock climbing. The good news is that despite the value of limestone, the mine owner at one site has been participating in local plans to establish a park reserve to protect habitat. Another site is being protected from quarrying in favour of rock climbing. This means rock climbers can be key caretakers of these vulnerable ferns. The fern was assessed as Endangered.

Several of the assessed species are not just hard to see but have actually gone unseen for decades. Eastern Tiger Salamander, Northwestern Pond Turtle, Pacific Gophersnake, and Timber Rattlesnake were all re-assessed as Extirpated in Canada.

"Conservation is complicated," said David Lee, chair of the committee, "but the more Canadians know about our hidden gems, the better our chances of preserving them."

COSEWIC's next scheduled wildlife species assessment meeting will be held in November 2023.

