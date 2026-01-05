Seegnal's operating subsidiary Seegnal E-Health Ltd. hires AI VP to Strengthen AI Capabilities and Accelerates Development of Seegnal Guard

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Seegnal Inc. (TSXV: SEGN), a global leader in clinical decision support solutions applying patient-centric medication safety standards, today announced a major enhancement of its artificial intelligence capabilities with the appointment of Yura Zharkovsky as Vice President of Artificial Intelligence (VP AI) at Seegnal eHealth Ltd., the Company's operating subsidiary in Israel.

The appointment, effective January 4, 2026, represents a strategic milestone in Seegnal's mission to build the Intelligence Layer of Prescriptions and to accelerate the development of Seegnal Guard, the Company's next-generation, AI-enhanced, human-led prescription intelligence system.

As Seegnal advances toward becoming a global Prescription Intelligence Platform - providing healthcare systems with an infrastructure layer for safer, more consistent, and economically aligned prescribing - Mr. Zharkovsky will lead the technical evolution of the Company's AI stack. His mandate includes expanding Seegnal Guard's predictive and personalization capabilities while preserving Seegnal's core principle: AI that augments, rather than replaces, clinical judgment.

Mr. Zharkovsky brings deep experience in building and scaling applied AI in healthcare. Most recently, he served as Head of AI at NeuroKaire, where he led the development of an AI-supported clinical system designed to assist in selecting appropriate treatments for patients with major depressive disorder. Prior to that, he held senior data science and machine learning leadership roles, focusing on translating complex clinical and biomedical data into deployable, high-reliability AI systems used in real-world care environments.

Known for his rigorous engineering standards, strong ethical compass, and collaborative leadership style, Mr. Zharkovsky shares Seegnal's values of transparency, clinical accountability, and measurable impact. His work consistently emphasizes explainability, clinician trust, and real-world adoption--qualities that are foundational to Seegnal Guard's design and market differentiation.

"I am thrilled to welcome Yura Zharkovsky to the leadership team," said Elad Bibi-Aviv, CEO of Seegnal. "Having worked with Yura for the last two years, I have seen firsthand his ability to build healthcare technology at the intersection of clinical practice and data execution. He is the ideal leader to help us turn prescribing into a measurable, AI lead, governable capability across the enterprise."

Mr. Zharkovsky added: "Joining Seegnal is a natural progression of the work Elad and I have been focused on. Seegnal is unique because it isn't just a concept; it is a platform built on vast real-world prescribing data and the actual behaviors of clinicians in workflow. I look forward to scaling Seegnal Guard and the broader Intelligence Layer to ensure that every prescription decision is safer, more consistent and more aligned with both patient outcomes and system-wide value."

About Seegnal

Seegnal (TSXV:SEGN) aims to solve one of the top causes of death and injuries in the modern world – Adverse Drug Effects (ADEs). Seegnal's Clinical Decision Support system introduces a paradigm shift in the approach to this problem by implementing a new elevated Patient-Centric Standard. Seegnal's SaaS technology exclusively integrates, at the point-of-care, unique patient-specific data such as genetics, lab results, ECG, smoking status, allergies, food interactions, gender, age, and the effects of many concomitant medications, while reducing the current alert load for clinicians by over 90%. In practice, clinicians using Seegnal eHealth complete their prescription workflow with limited interruption, saving time and fatigue. Patients enjoy more tailored medication and improved safety, leading to better quality of life, with precision alerts reaching up to 98% accuracy. Institutions have reported reductions in admissions, medication consumption, and significant time savings in prescription renewals. Seegnal eHealth is marketing its SaaS-based platform in Israel (where the Ministry of Health recently adopted Seegnal's patient-specific standard as the new standard in governmental hospitals), the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Poland. The platform is currently a "standard of care" system for over 10,000 clinicians in Israel, used daily for prescribing medications.

See www.seegnal.com.

Seegnal Media Contact: Elad Bibi-Aviv, Chief Executive Officer, [email protected], +972-52-533-0856, www.seegnal.com