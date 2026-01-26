SEEGNAL PRESENTS REAL-WORLD EVIDENCE ON REDUCING FALL RISK IN GERIATRIC PATIENTS AT CALTCM SUMMIT

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Seegnal Inc. (TSXV: SEGN) ("Seegnal" or the "Corporation"), a global leader in AI-enhanced prescription intelligence, today announced real-world clinical results demonstrating how medication governance may reduce fall-risk drivers in older adults -- a significant clinical and financial challenge across long-term care (LTC), and risk-based care models.

The findings, presented at the CALTCM Summit for Excellence (October 23–25, 2025), provide direct evidence that prescribing decisions -- when measured and governed at scale -- represent one of the largest untapped levers for cost avoidance and quality improvement in senior care.

A DIRECT HIT ON ONE OF LTC'S MOST EXPENSIVE PROBLEMS

Falls are a significant cause of hospitalization, litigation exposure, staffing strain, and avoidable costs in LTC facilities.

Seegnal analyzed real-world prescribing behavior related to alpha-blocker use in older women, a known contributor to falls, using live clinical workflows rather than retrospective claims data.

The study population included 124,461 female patients aged 70 or older

Results from a three-month deployment:

5,088 real prescribing alerts analyzed





35% of cases resulted in treatment modification (~1,750 patients)





High rates of temporary and repeated overrides, signaling systemic risk patterns rather than one-off clinical judgment

The implication for LTC operators is clear: fall risk is being created upstream at the prescription level -- and can be mitigated before it becomes an admission, incident report, or lawsuit.

WHY THIS MATTERS FOR PAYERS AND LONG-TERM CARE NETWORKS

Unlike traditional clinical decision support tools that fire alerts and stop there, Seegnal exposes how organizations actually prescribe, where risk accumulates, and where policy gaps exist.

For LTC operators and payers, this enables:

Reduction in fall-related hospitalizations.





Lower pharmacy spends and medication burden.





Improved quality metrics and star ratings.





Meaningful risk reduction without workflow disruption.





Actionable data to support value-based contracts.

The results of the study are encouraging as they demonstrate the possibility of cost avoidance + capacity creation driven by real prescribing behavior.

FROM ALERTS TO PRESCRIPTION GOVERNANCE

The CALTCM findings highlight a broader structural issue in senior care: clinicians often recognize medication risk, but organizations often lack the governance layer to turn that insight into sustained, system-wide improvement.

Seegnal aims to fill that gap by acting as the Prescription Operating System for healthcare organizations -- enabling them to:

Track prescribing risk across facilities and populations.





Distinguish justified clinical exceptions from unsafe patterns.





Set, monitor, and refine medication policies at scale.





Align clinical safety with financial accountability.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"In long-term care, falls are not just clinical events -- they are balance-sheet events," said Elad Bibi-Aviv, Chief Executive Officer of Seegnal.

"What this data shows is that prescribing decisions are one of the few levers organizations can control before costs explode. Seegnal gives LTC operators and payers visibility and control where it actually matters -- upstream."

"Organizations don't need more alerts. They need governance, measurement, and proof of value. That is exactly what Seegnal was built to deliver."

"Technology is essential, but the real impact on patient outcomes depends on implementation and culture. Seegnal not only integrates seamlessly into workflows but also flags non-rational medication use at the institutional level, enabling management to drive clinical excellence," said Dr. Shiri Guy-Alfandary, VP Clinical & Product.

BUILT FOR THE LONG-TERM CARE MARKET: DATA FIRST, FAST VALUE

Seegnal is actively opening Long Term Care engagements through a data-first model:

Read-only clinical data access (no workflow change).





Rapid identification of high-cost prescribing patterns.





Clear clinical and economic KPIs.





Scalable deployment once value is proven.

This approach aligns directly with the needs of:

Multi-facility LTC operators.





Payers.





Risk-bearing provider networks.

ABOUT THE CLINICAL EVIDENCE

The findings were presented in "Reducing Inappropriate Use of Alpha-blockers in Geriatric Patients" by Dr. Hen Popilski and Dr. Shiri Guy-Alfandary, PharmD, Seegnal, based on real-world prescribing data from routine clinical practice.

The findings and conclusions referenced in this press release are derived from Seegnal's internal studies. These findings are preliminary in nature, may be based on assumptions and methodologies developed for internal use, and have not been independently audited, verified, or peer‑reviewed. The information is provided solely for general informational purposes.

About Seegnal

Seegnal is a public company that aims to solve one of the top causes of death and injuries in the modern world – Adverse Drug Effects (ADEs). Seegnal's Clinical Decision Support system introduces a paradigm shift in the approach to this problem by implementing a new elevated Patient-Centric Standard. Seegnal's SaaS technology exclusively integrates, at the point-of-care, unique patient-specific data such as lab results, vital signs, ECG, smoking status, allergies, food interactions, gender, age, and the effects of many concomitant medications, while reducing the current alert load for clinicians by over 90%. In practice, clinicians using Seegnal eHealth complete their prescription workflow with limited interruption, saving time and fatigue. Patients enjoy more tailored medication and improved safety, leading to better quality of life, with precision alerts reaching up to 98% accuracy. Institutions have reported reductions in admissions, medication consumption, and significant time savings in prescription renewals. Seegnal eHealth is marketing its SaaS-based platform in Israel (where the Ministry of Health recently adopted Seegnal's patient-specific standard as the new standard in governmental hospitals), the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Poland. The platform is currently a "standard of care" system for over 15,000 clinicians in Israel, used daily for prescribing medications.

See www.seegnal.com.

