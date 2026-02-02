Seegnal Expands Deployment of Seegnal's Prescription Intelligence Platform at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, a Leading Israeli Public Medical Center and Global Referral Center

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

CALGARY, AB , Feb. 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Seegnal Inc. (TSXV: SEGN), a global leader in clinical decision support solutions applying patient-centric medication safety standards, today announced its deepened partnership with Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center ("Sourasky Medical Center"). Israel's second-largest public hospital, Sourasky Medical Center (which treats over 1.5 million patients annually, according to its website here), has expanded its use of Seegnal's Prescription Intelligence Platform to further enhance clinical decision-making.

The expanded deployment period effectively began on January 1, 2026 and runs through December 31, 2027, with an option to extend the engagement through December 31, 2031. Under the agreement, Seegnal's prescription intelligence platform will support approximately 1,200 clinicians and 2,050 medical team members, who will use the system on a daily basis as part of routine clinical workflows.

Pursuant to the expanded deployment, Seegnal's patented platform is used across multiple departments at Sourasky Medical Center, supporting physicians and care teams with real-time, patient-specific medication decision support at the point of care. The expanded deployment enables a consistent patient-centric medication safety standard across inpatient and outpatient settings, while maintaining clinical efficiency and minimizing alert fatigue.

Sourasky Medical Center is widely recognized for clinical excellence, academic leadership, and the adoption of advanced digital health technologies, as noted on its website here. The implementation of Seegnal at Sourasky Medical Center has become a case model within global public healthcare system and is actively presented to medical centers internationally as a proven example of large-scale, real-world deployment of advanced clinical decision support. As part of this role, Sourasky Medical Center serves as an active reference site, supporting peer medical centers worldwide evaluating modern approaches to medication safety and prescribing governance.

Across large-scale deployments, Seegnal has demonstrated measurable clinical and economic value for medical centers, as further described in the article published in The American Journal of Pharmacy Benefits located here. Institutions using Seegnal report reductions in medication-related adverse events, avoidable hospitalizations, and unnecessary medication utilization, alongside improved prescribing efficiency and reduced alert fatigue. From an economic standpoint, these outcomes support lower downstream costs, improved utilization of clinical resources, and stronger alignment with value-based care and quality frameworks - while preserving existing workflows.

Under the expanded scope, Seegnal continues to deliver its SaaS-based platform integrated directly into existing clinical workflows. The system enables clinicians to assess medication-related risks using comprehensive, real-world patient data--including laboratory results, comorbidities, age, renal function, and polypharmacy context--beyond traditional drug-to-drug interaction (DDI) checks.

"Sourasky Medical Center represents one of the most advanced clinical environments within public health systems worldwide." said Elad Bibi-Aviv, Chief Executive Officer of Seegnal. "The expansion of our deployment reflects strong confidence in the clinical, operational, and economic value Seegnal delivers at scale."

Mr. Bibi-Aviv added, "Sourasky Medical Center's role as a global reference site further validates our platform's maturity and scalability. This deployment demonstrates that patient-specific prescribing intelligence can improve safety and efficiency while supporting sustainable economics for large medical centers."

About Seegnal

Seegnal is a public company that aims to solve one of the top causes of death and injuries in the modern world – Adverse Drug Effects (ADEs). Seegnal's Clinical Decision Support system introduces a paradigm shift in the approach to this problem by implementing a new elevated Patient-Centric Standard. Seegnal's SaaS technology exclusively integrates, at the point-of-care, unique patient-specific data such as, lab results, vital signs, ECG, smoking status, allergies, food interactions, gender, age, and the effects of many concomitant medications, while reducing the current alert load for clinicians by over 90%. In practice, clinicians using Seegnal eHealth complete their prescription workflow with limited interruption, saving time and fatigue. Patients enjoy more tailored medication and improved safety, leading to better quality of life, with precision alerts reaching up to 98% accuracy. Institutions have reported reductions in admissions, medication consumption, and significant time savings in prescription renewals. Seegnal eHealth is marketing its SaaS-based platform in Israel (where the Ministry of Health recently adopted Seegnal's patient-specific standard as the new standard in governmental hospitals), the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Poland. The platform is currently a "standard of care" system for over 15,000 clinicians in Israel, used daily for prescribing medications.

