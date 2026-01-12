Seegnal's Investor Meet & Greet with Corporate CEO, Mr. Elad Bibi-Aviv

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 12, 2026 /CNW/ - (TSXV: SEGN), a global leader in clinical decision support solutions applying patient-centric medication safety standards, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Elad Bibi-Aviv, will host two virtual investor meetings on January 19, 2026. These online sessions will provide shareholders with an opportunity to meet Mr. Bibi-Aviv personally and hear his vision for Seegnal's future. In each meeting he will introduce himself, outline the Company's strategic direction, and answer questions from investors, fostering direct dialogue with the shareholder community.

For convenience, the first session will be conducted in the Hebrew language and the other in English. The Hebrew meeting is scheduled for January 19, 2026, from 7:00 to 8:00 PM Israel Standard Time (IST), and the English meeting from 1:30 to 2:30 PM Eastern Standard Time (EST) on the same day. Both meetings will be held via Microsoft Teams Meeting (links provided below).

Mr. Bibi-Aviv has emphasized that Seegnal's purpose-driven mission was a key motivator in joining the Corporate as Chief Executive Officer, and stated "I joined Seegnal because I recognize it as a genuine opportunity to make a real impact -- a mission I find deeply meaningful," he said. "As demonstrated in the publication in The American Journal of Pharmacy Benefits, Vol. 9, No. 2 titled "Large-Scale, Community-Based Trial of a Personalized Drug-Related Problem Rectification System" and in the publication in Drug Safety, Vol.44: 661-668 titled "Reducing Alert Fatigue While Improving Safety – Comparison of Medication Alerts from Two Commercial Applications in the USA", the technology we have developed not only saves lives but also delivers significant economic value to healthcare organizations, hospitals, and insurance companies worldwide." Mr. Bibi-Aviv invites shareholders to regard themselves as partners in this journey and encourages them to ask questions freely. Seegnal encourages all current and potential shareholders to attend these sessions.

Meeting Details

Hebrew-language session: January 19, 2026 | 7:00 – 8:00 PM Israel Standard Time (IST) | Microsoft Teams link: https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/37826010783845?p=kOkrIbOGpz0EkToYCy

January 19, 2026 | 7:00 – 8:00 PM Israel Standard Time (IST) | Microsoft Teams link: https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/37826010783845?p=kOkrIbOGpz0EkToYCy English-language session: January 19, 2026 | 1:30 – 2:30 PM Eastern Standard Time (EST) | Microsoft Teams link: https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/35483754490097?p=zkRtVsU31FBPvBd7cL

On the Agenda:

Personal introduction

Company update and strategic outlook

Open Q&A

About Seegnal

Seegnal (TSXV:SEGN) aims to solve one of the top causes of death and injuries in the modern world – Adverse Drug Effects (ADEs). Seegnal's Clinical Decision Support system introduces a paradigm shift in the approach to this problem by implementing a new elevated Patient-Centric Standard. Seegnal's SaaS technology exclusively integrates, at the point-of-care, unique patient-specific data such as genetics, lab results, ECG, smoking status, allergies, food interactions, gender, age, and the effects of many concomitant medications, while reducing the current alert load for clinicians by over 90%. In practice, clinicians using Seegnal eHealth complete their prescription workflow with limited interruption, saving time and fatigue. Patients enjoy more tailored medication and improved safety, leading to better quality of life, with precision alerts reaching up to 98% accuracy. Institutions have reported reductions in admissions, medication consumption, and significant time savings in prescription renewals. Seegnal eHealth is marketing its SaaS-based platform in Israel (where the Ministry of Health recently adopted Seegnal's patient-specific standard as the new standard in governmental hospitals), the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Poland. The platform is currently a "standard of care" system for over 10,000 clinicians in Israel, used daily for prescribing medications.

See www.seegnal.com.

