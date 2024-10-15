SEEDLIP LAUNCHES NOTAS DE AGAVE IN CANADA, OFFERING MINDFUL DRINKERS A NEW NON-ALCOHOLIC SPIRIT BLENDING PRICKLY PEAR, LIME, AND AGAVE FLAVOURS

This vibrant offering marks Seedlip's newest product innovation in Canada in over five years

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, pioneering non-alcoholic spirits brand Seedlip, launches its newest flavour expression, Notas de Agave, in Canada. This release marks the brand's first product innovation in Canada in over five years and echoes Seedlip's mission of empowering mindful drinkers to "Choose Different" when seeking elevated agave-inspired cocktails.

Seedlip Notas de Agave (CNW Group/Seedlip)

Elegantly crafted with a blend of prickly pear, lime, and agave flavours, Notas de Agave is complemented with notes of vanilla and citrus, with a slight heat on the finish from the flavour of peppercorns. With tequila being the biggest growth category in Canada and the U.S. within the last year in on premise environments,[1] Notas de Agave was created specifically to meet the rising demand for premium non-alcoholic spirits options and agave-inspired spirits.

"The non-alcoholic spirits landscape continues to evolve here in Canada, where many consumers are seeking sophisticated options and increased choice," says Nadia Niccoli, head of marketing at Diageo Canada. "We're thrilled to be adding Notas de Agave to Seedlip's roster of unique flavour profiles, as we continue to offer Canadians the premium non-alcoholic spirits, we know they're looking for."

As the non-alcoholic spirits category accelerates, the Canadian launch of Seedlip Notas de Agave provides even more variety when it comes to moderation in time for the start of the busy holiday period and with the New Year around the corner. Notas de Agave is best enjoyed when mixed with club soda and a splash of lime for a beautifully flavoured Spritz-style serve. It can also be used in a Paloma-style non-alcoholic cocktail or as a key ingredient in a non-alc riff on a classic Margarita — which continues to be the most consumed cocktail in the Canadian on-premise environment.[2]

"Seedlip Notas de Agave continues our tradition of pushing the boundaries for what people can drink," said Ben Branson, Founder of Seedlip. "We are constantly looking to provide consumers with elevated, delicious non-alcoholic cocktails without compromising on quality and taste. Seedlip Notas de Agave brings consumers a fresh take on classic cocktails such as the Margarita and the Paloma, offering a vibrant alternative that continues our mission to change the way the world drinks with the highest quality non-alcoholic spirits options."

This new product is a must-have for mixologists, home bartenders, and thoughtful hosts alike, offering an exquisitely elevated non-alcoholic spirits experience. Seedlip Notas de Agave is available beginning October 2024 at www.seedlipdrinks.com/en-ca and select retailers in Canada.

SIGNATURE SERVES

Seedlip Margarita

Ingredients:

2 oz Seedlip Notas de Agave

1 Tablespoon Agave Syrup

½ oz Fresh Lime

Garnish: Salt rim & dehydrated lime disc.

Method: Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add 2 oz of Seedlip with 1 tablespoon of agave syrup and ½ oz of fresh lime. Shake well and strain into a glass. Garnish with a salt rim and an expressed orange peel or dehydrated lime disc.

Seedlip Paloma

Ingredients:

2 oz Seedlip Notas de Agave

1 oz Fresh Grapefruit Juice

½ oz Fresh Lime Juice

½ oz Simple Syrup

3 oz Club Soda

Garnish: Grapefruit Peel

Glassware: Highball Glass

Method: Add all of the ingredients except the club soda into a cocktail shaker. Shake & strain into a highball glass. Top with soda and add fresh cubes of ice. Garnish with a grapefruit peel.

Seedlip Ranch Water

Ingredients:

2 oz Seedlip Notas de Agave

¼ oz Fresh Lime Juice

Club Soda

Garnish: Dehydrated Lime Disc

Method: Fill a glass with ice. Add Seedlip Notas de Agave and ¼ oz. of fresh lime juice. Top with club soda. (Optional) garnish with a dehydrated lime disc.

For more information and recipes, please visit www.seedlipdrinks.com/en-ca/recipes/

ABOUT SEEDLIP NON-ALCOHOLIC SPIRITS:

Seedlip changed the social scene and reinvented cocktail culture when founder Ben Branson introduced the pioneering non-alcoholic spirit to the world in 2015. Today, Seedlip is a prominent Non-Alcoholic Spirits brand in Canada and the U.S., enjoyed by mindful consumers in over 20 countries around the world. Carefully crafted from selected botanicals and spices, Seedlip brings a perfectly balanced, sophisticated, and flavourful cocktail experience to every occasion. Seedlip is not a gin, vodka, tequila or rum alternative - instead, it's a whole new way of drinking with original and distinct flavours, focused on bringing sophistication and experience to the moments that matter. Calorie- and sugar-free, Seedlip non-alcoholic spirits effortlessly offer more taste, balance, and fun to every seat at the table.

_______________________________ 1 CGA by NIQ. On Premise Measurement (OPM) Report, August 2024 2 CGA by NIQ. OPUS Canada, Fall 2023

SOURCE Seedlip

For further information: Chandler Nowak, [email protected]