Securing critical infrastructure through cyber innovation

The National Research Council of Canada and the University of New Brunswick create new collaboration consortium

FREDERICTON, June 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, surrounded by business leaders, researchers, and students, Carolyn Watters, Chief Digital Research Officer of the National Research Council of Canada (NRC) and David MaGee, Vice-President of Research at the University of New Brunswick (UNB), celebrated the opening of the Canadian Institute for Cybersecurity-NRC Cybersecurity Collaboration Consortium (CNCCC) in Fredericton, New Brunswick. This innovative hub, established by the NRC and the University of New Brunswick's Canadian Institute for Cybersecurity (CIC), will lead to discoveries and advances in cybersecurity including publications, patents, and the commercialization of technology, as well as provide training opportunities for graduate students and post-doctoral fellows.

The CNCCC will conduct innovative cybersecurity research for critical infrastructure with a focus on internet of things (IoT) security, artificial intelligence, human-computer interaction, and natural language processing. While cyber threats are growing in sophistication and magnitude, there is enormous potential for Canadian digital innovation and expertise in cybersecurity. Through its research in secure and resilient Canadian systems, the CNCCC will contribute to the Government of Canada's National Cyber Security Strategy to help better protect Canadians from cybercrime, respond to evolving threats, and defend critical government and private sector systems.

To help position Canada as a global leader, the NRC is increasing its collaboration with regional ecosystems and with universities, polytechnic institutions, and colleges, and establishing collaboration centres across the country.

The CIC at UNB is a multidisciplinary training, research and development, and entrepreneurial unit that draws on the expertise of researchers in the social sciences, business, computer science, engineering, law and science. The CIC develops and implements novel approaches to address security challenges in cyberspace, and to ensure the survivability, reliability, and performance objectives of cyber infrastructure under malicious and uncertain environments.

"This collaboration centre brings together leading researchers to form a joint team and make significant advances in cybersecurity for Canadians. We are proud to partner with the University of New Brunswick's Canadian Institute for Cybersecurity and look forward to the success of this exciting collaboration."

Iain Stewart, President, National Research Council of Canada

"The University of New Brunswick has been pioneering cybersecurity research and innovation since the turn of the century. Our leadership in cybersecurity is recognized in the 2018 Senate report on the state of cybersecurity in Canada as well as in the recent federal budget. The primary goal of the Canadian Institute for Cybersecurity-National Research Council Cybersecurity Collaboration Consortium (CNCCC) in Fredericton is to strengthen Canada's leadership in cybersecurity research, innovation, and talent development, as outlined in the National Cyber Security Strategy."

Dr. Ali Ghorbani, Director, Canadian Institute for Cybersecurity and Tier 1 Canada Research Chair in Cybersecurity

The National Research Council of Canada (NRC) and the University of New Brunswick (UNB) have been collaborating in the field of cybersecurity for 2 years. The new Cybersecurity Collaboration Consortium builds on a 15-year relationship of scientific innovation between the NRC and UNB.

of facility on the campus, the Cybersecurity Collaboration Consortium brings together 50 researchers and students from the Canadian Institute for Cybersecurity and the . The National Research Council of Canada is the Government of Canada's largest research organization. It is a key part of the Innovation and Skills Plan and of Budget 2018's commitment to supporting Canada's researchers to build a more innovative economy.

