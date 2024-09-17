MONTRÉAL, Sept. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - SecuriGlobe, one of Canada's leading travel insurance providers, celebrates its 25th anniversary by unveiling its new branding. This change marks a milestone in the company's history and reinforces its proximity-based and personalized service through its new "You first" signature. This new visual identity reflects SecuriGlobe's core mission since day one: putting customers at the heart of everything it does and offering them solutions tailored to their specific needs at the right price.

A Strategic Partnership with Navacord

This renewal is also marked by the recent acquisition of SecuriGlobe by Navacord, one of Canada's largest insurance brokers. This alliance strengthens SecuriGlobe's offering and enables it to maintain a reliable, high quality service. By joining forces, the two entities are poised to meet the growing needs of the travel insurance market, while remaining true to their promise of excellence.

Insurance Solutions for Every Trip

SecuriGlobe continues to distinguish itself by its ability to provide world-class universal service that meets the needs of all its customers, when and where it matters, which is to say anywhere and at any time. Whether you're planning a short trip or an extended stay, SecuriGlobe has the coverage you need — on demand and tailored to your needs.

About SecuriGlobe

SecuriGlobe has been a travel insurance specialist for over 25 years. The company has developed an extensive network of more than 1,000 active partners across Canada who offer coverage for all types of travel, with a focus on protecting what's most important: travellers.

About Navacord

Navacord was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto. With $3 billion in premiums, Navacord is one of the top three commercial insurance brokers in Canada. By combining its national strength with specialized local services, Navacord provides customized insurance and risk management solutions that enable its clients to face the future with confidence. To learn more about our new image and services, please visit our website at securiglobe.com or contact Sylvain Lamanque, Senior Vice President at [email protected]

Solutions for insurance professional

As an insurance professional, you can enhance your offering by providing your clients with our recognized expertise and customized products. We work with the most reputable insurance companies in Canada to ensure that you receive an exceptional variety of protections. To find out how SecuriGlobe can complement your services with customized travel insurance solutions, please contact us by email at [email protected]

SOURCE SecuriGlobe