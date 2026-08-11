Government of Canada invests over $3.21 million to support employment and skills training opportunities for First Nations youth in Treaty 7 territory

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- A strong Canadian economy depends on ensuring everyone has a fair opportunity to succeed and participate in the workforce. Investing in community-led solutions helps remove barriers to employment, create opportunities for future generations and strengthen the well-being of communities across the country.

Today, the Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services, on behalf of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, highlighted a federal investment in Community Futures Treaty Seven that supports personalized employment and skills training opportunities for First Nations youth across Treaty 7 territory.

Through Employment and Social Development Canada's Youth Employment and Skills Strategy (YESS) Program, Community Futures Treaty Seven is receiving more than $3.2 million for their Regional Skills Link Project.

The project will support 165 First Nations youth to develop the skills, experience and confidence they need to secure meaningful careers, remain connected to their communities and create lasting opportunities for themselves and future generations.

This partnership between the Government of Canada and Community Futures Treaty Seven reflects a shared commitment to ensure First Nations youth across Treaty 7 territory have access to the support, skills and opportunities they need to succeed. This investment in community-led approaches to workforce development ensures that more young people will have the opportunity to build strong futures for themselves, their families and their communities.

Quotes

"With Community Futures Treaty Seven, we are helping First Nations youth gain the skills experience and opportunities they need to pursue meaningful careers while staying connected to their communities. These investments are opening doors, strengthening local economies and supporting long-term prosperity for generations to come."

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

"Organizations like Community Futures Treaty Seven play an important role in supporting First Nations youth to build the skills, experience and confidence they need to pursue meaningful career opportunities. This investment will expand on Community Futures Treaty Seven's successful programs and services to ensure even more young people have the tools they need to connect with new opportunities."

– The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services

"Community Futures Treaty Seven has partnered with Employment and Social Development Canada since 2016 to deliver the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy (YESS), providing Treaty 7 youth with essential employability skills, career development opportunities, and valuable work experience. Since its inception, YESS funding has supported the creation of an annual average of 30 employment opportunities for Treaty 7 youth, helping young people build the skills, confidence, and experience needed to successfully contribute to Canada's workforce."

– Community Futures Treaty Seven

Quick facts

Employment and Social Development Canada's YESS Program provides funding to organizations to deliver a range of activities that help young people maximize their employment opportunities. The program supports a flexible approach, ensuring tailored services are available so youth can gain the skills and experience they need to find and keep good-quality jobs. Supports can include mentorship, coaching, training, wraparound services (such as dependent care support), paid work placements and other supports.

The YESS Program is investing more than $632 million for the period of 2024 to 2028 to help at least 20,000 young people overcome employment barriers and secure meaningful, lasting jobs.

An evaluation of the YESS Program found that 76% of participants who received skills training and employment supports were still employed the following year. In addition, two years post-program, these participants had an average $9,400 increase in wages compared to their wages pre-program.

Community Futures Treaty Seven is also receiving more than $89 million for the period of 2019 to 2029 under the Indigenous Skills and Employment Training Program to lead, design and implement workforce development strategies that align with their communities' needs and priorities. Community Futures Treaty Seven offers a broad range of employment and skills supports, including career development assistance and skills training, wraparound services such as living expenses, coaching and mentorship, and disability-related supports.

Since 2019, supported in part by investments from the Indigenous Skills and Employment Training Program, Community Futures Treaty Seven has served more than 7,500 First Nations participants, with over 3,500 securing employment and more than 2,800 returning to school.

Associated links

Youth Employment and Skills Strategy Program

Indigenous Skills and Employment Training Program

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SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Contacts: For media enquiries, please contact: Jennifer Kozelj, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]