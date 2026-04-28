Secretary of State van Koeverden to present Spring Economic Update 2026 investments to build stronger and safer communities

VANCOUVER, BC, April 28, 2026 /CNW/ - On Wednesday, the Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport), will hold a press conference in Vancouver, alongside athletes and sport partners, to highlight recent investments from the Spring Economic Update 2026: Canada Strong for All, focused on building stronger and safer communities.

While in Vancouver, he will also participate in activities related to the 76th FIFA Congress and support Canada's preparations to host the FIFA World Cup 2026™ in his role as Canada's FIFA Sherpa.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE:

Wednesday, April 29, 2026

TIME:

9:00 a.m.

Media representatives wishing to attend this event must confirm their participation by sending their full name and the name of their organization to [email protected] by 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 29. Details on how to attend will be provided afterward.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For more information (media only), please contact: Alyson Chambers, Director of Communications, Office of the Secretary of State (Sport), [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]