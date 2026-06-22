Minister Miller launches the 2026 Cross-Canada Consultations on Official Languages

The Government of Canada wants to hear from Canadians on its vision for the future of official languages and the next Action Plan.

GATINEAU, QC, June 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Our two official languages are a cornerstone of our identity and bring us together. Their vitality is essential to a strong, inclusive and resilient Canada, which is why we need to defend and protect them. To guide the development of the next federal strategy for official languages, the Government of Canada is launching the 2026 Cross-Canada Consultations on Official Languages.

The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, invites Canadians and partners in the sector to take part in this extensive consultation process, which will run from June to November 2026. The views gathered will help define the guidelines of the next federal strategy, which will aim to advance the substantive equality of English and French across the country, support initiatives by official language minority communities, and protect and promote our two official languages, particularly French, across the country.

As part of these consultations, individuals, organizations and communities who so wish may share their comments through a questionnaire and will also have a chance to submit a brief or a document on the place of English and French in Canadian society.

The consultations will also include a cross-Canada tour of in-person, invitation-only sessions for community partners and stakeholders, and virtual thematic sessions to be held over the coming months. At the same time, discussions will also be held with provincial and territorial governments on the subject.

To learn more about the consultations or to take part, visit the 2026 Cross-Canada Consultations on Official Languages webpage.

Quotes

"The launch of these Canada-wide consultations marks an important step for the future and the promotion of our official languages in Canada. Feedback from Canadians will help shape a renewed plan that will support official language minority communities."

--The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

Quick Facts

In recent years, the Government of Canada has made historic investments to support the country's official languages. The Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028 includes more than $4.1 billion over five years, the largest amount ever provided by a government in the area of official languages.

The next federal strategy for official languages will aim to build on the progress made and respond to the emerging priorities of communities across the country.

Associated Links

2026 Cross-Canada Consultations on Official Languages (new web page)

Your language – Your plan

Official languages and bilingualism

Publications – Official languages

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]