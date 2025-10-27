Funding will help ensure continuation of mental health services for athletes and coaches

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - When athletes and coaches are mentally healthy, they are more likely to achieve the highest levels in sport, perform consistently, stay in sport on a long-term basis, and continue giving back after they retire. That is why Canada's new government remains committed to supporting the mental health and well-being of high-performance athletes and coaches.

Today, the Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport), announced a $3.11-million investment for mental health initiatives. The investment will help ensure continued access to mental health services for national team-carded athletes and coaches, including those who will represent Canada at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in February and March.

The announcement was made at the Complexe aquatique du parc Jean-Drapeau. Afterward, Secretary van Koeverden joined Canadian road cycling world champion Magdeleine Vallières Mill to have a first-hand look at the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve. The circuit will be part of the itinerary of the UCI Road World Championships time trial events, taking place next September 2026 in Montréal.

This funding is part of a broader $16-million commitment from Budget 2024 to support the well-being of athletes and coaches.

By continuing to invest in both athletes and the leaders who support them, the Government of Canada is helping the high-performance sport community reach its full potential, both on the field and beyond.

Quotes

"Along with the physical training, I know just how important mental health is in helping athletes reach their full potential. This ongoing funding will ensure that national team athletes and coaches have the support they need to stay mentally strong as they prepare to represent Canada at upcoming international competitions, including the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games."

--The Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport)

"The Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Sport Institute Network (COPSIN) would like to thank and congratulate the Honourable Adam van Koeverden and Sport Canada for their ongoing commitment to the well-being of athletes and for reaffirming their support in reestablishing $1.5 million in support of mental health initiatives at the highest levels of the Canadian sport system. This investment, which will be administered across the country through COPSIN, will help bolster resources, allow greater access to care and ensure that athletes receive the mental health support they deserve."

--Marc Desjardins, COPSIN representative, President and Chief Executive Officer, INS Québec

"We're pleased to see this important funding come through from the federal government, recognizing the importance of athlete mental health as part of overall athlete support. Programs like Game Plan are critical to Canada's continued high-performance success, and to ensuring that sport in this country is safe and inclusive, at all levels of competition. We want to extend a thank you to Prime Minister Carney and Secretary of State van Koeverden for their recognition that investing in sport and Canadian athletes is an important investment of harnessing the power of sport to build a stronger Canada."

--David Shoemaker, Chief Executive Officer and Secretary General, Canadian Olympic Committee

"Mental health support is a critical component of a healthy high-performance environment that is athlete-centered and focuses on well-being. It is a priority for us at the Canadian Paralympic Committee, and we thank Secretary of State Adam van Koeverden and the federal government for this significant investment into supporting athletes as they proudly represent the nation on the global stage. This funding will go a long way towards a safer, more inclusive sport environment."

--Karen O'Neill, Chief Executive Officer, Canadian Paralympic Committee

Quick Facts

Budget 2024 provided $16 million over two years for the Sport Support Program to help create a safer and more welcoming sport environment for athletes, from amateur to Olympian and Paralympian. Priorities included preventing and addressing maltreatment, supporting people with concussions and mental health issues, and advancing inclusion, diversity, equity and accessibility.

The $3.11 million funding for 2025-26 will be distributed as follows:

Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Sport Institute Network (COPSI Network): $1.5 million

Canadian Olympic Committee (COC): $1.46 million (includes funding for the Game Plan initiative)

Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC): $150,000

Part of the funding is allocated to Game Plan, a collaboration between the COC, CPC and the COPSI Network. Game Plan is a holistic approach to athlete development and total wellness throughout an athlete's high-performance sport career, and beyond.

Associated Links

Budget 2024: Supporting Canada's National Athletes

Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Sport Institute Network (COPSIN)

Canadian Olympic Committee

Canadian Paralympic Committee

Game Plan

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Alyson Fair, Director of Communications, Office of the Secretary of State (Sport), [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]